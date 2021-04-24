Dubai (WAM)

Under the patronage and attendance of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an celebrated the conclusion of the twenty-fourth session of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an called the “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Course”, may God have mercy on him In the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization. The ceremony was opened with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the contestant, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Abu Qasim from the Syrian Arab Republic, and then the attendees watched a documentary film about the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization on the occasion of its winning of the Islamic Personality Award. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the first three winners in the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an for this session. First place was won by Muhammad Abd al-Rahman Abu Qasim from Syria, second place by Abd al-Ghani Mustafa Yahya from the United States of America, and third place by Muzammil Ahmad Muhammad from Sudan. Emirati Abd al-Rahman Abdullah Muhammad al-Bastaki won the fourth place repeated with Muhammad Hassan Hussein from Somalia and Mustafa Sall from Senegal, and Jamil Ahmad Jahir al-Din from Bangladesh won the seventh place, while the eighth place went to Muhammad Omar Ubadah Omar Arafa from Egypt, and Bashir Abu Bakr won from Niger ranked ninth, while Adam Mohamed Adam from Chad ranked tenth. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the ceremony, handed Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Charity Authority, the Shield of Honor for the Islamic Personality Award, accompanied by Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Secretary General of the «Authority» . Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb Al Muhairi delivered the speech of the award’s organizing committee, during which he thanked the sponsor of the award, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressing his appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this session . He explained that the release of the name of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, on the twenty-fourth session of the Dubai International Competition for the Holy Qur’an came in appreciation of his great role, may God have mercy on him, in the service of Islam and Muslims.

He noted that this year’s session was marked by the announcement of the completion of the “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan” Qur’an to be in the hands of Muslims around the world based on the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to print this Qur’an in honor of his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, The head of state, may God protect him.

thanks

Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Secretary General of the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for choosing the “Authority” to win the Islamic Personality Award for the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an in its 24th session, stressing that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was one of the knights of work. On the global level, he was known to always stand by the needy and needy. Ghanem said that the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, which was launched in 1997, managed to establish 52 secondary schools in 23 African countries, as the Authority established a pioneering educational charitable project to combat poverty in African countries, managed by the Authority with its full operational budget, to heal the wounds. The afflicted, consoling the poor and the needy, caring for orphans and relief for the distressed, referring to the deceased’s approach to education, extended to the European continent through “Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies” and the “Islamic Cultural Center” in Ireland, which are the institutions that contributed to activating civilized communication with the West, while The activity of the “Authority” also extended to Asia and different regions of the world. In conclusion, memorial photos were taken by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the ceremony, with the winners of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an.