Dubai (Union)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honored the company, Nakheel, which won the Sports Footprint Award, as part of the ceremony honoring the winners of the session The eighth of the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work, which was held at the Etihad Museum in Dubai under the slogan “This is what Zayed loved”, confirming the fundamentals of humanitarian work in the Emirates, enhancing community participation and volunteer work, and appreciating every effort that would highlight national and humanitarian values ​​in the Emirati society And Arab.

The organization of the Sports Footprint Award comes in cooperation between the Dubai Sports Council and the “Watani Al-Emarat Foundation”, with the aim of spreading the culture of humanitarian work and the spirit of giving to society in sports, and enhancing the status of voluntary social work in the sports sector. Clubs, sports and public institutions, and individuals with contributions to the sports sector were invited to run. To compete on the two categories: individual and institutional, according to the axis of competition “Responsibility for Humanitarian Action in the Sports Sector”, which includes community initiatives that achieve the humanitarian and societal goals of sport, so that these initiatives have a positive impact on the sports sector.

Nakheel won the Sports Footprint Award thanks to its continuous initiatives to promote a balanced lifestyle for the community, by providing modern sports facilities that are an essential part of the Nakheel communities, as it includes cycling and running tracks, sports fields and parks, thus providing ideal places for everyone among its residents. Of 300 thousand people. Since its inception, it has also sponsored and hosted prestigious international sporting events in its communities, such as the Emirates World Tour, the Dubai International Tour, local cycling races, the women’s running challenge, the International Triathlon Championships, the Commercial Bank of Dubai race to run on the Palm, and many others, both in its pioneering project. Palm Jumeirah, as well as in Deira Islands, as well as many community sporting events in malls.

Annually, Nakheel supports the Dubai Fitness Challenge with a number of company-wide sporting and fitness events for employees, as well as free community events and attractions for residents throughout the month-long campaign. The Sports Footprint Award was added to the categories of the Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Action, beginning with the seventh session of the award, under the slogan “Unlimited Capabilities”. The major commercial group “Landmark” won the first sports footprint, in appreciation of the group’s role in raising awareness of the importance of sports and physical activity for all Community groups, as well as organizing the annual anti-diabetic walking march with the participation of thousands of different nationalities and ages.