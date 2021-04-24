The Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an, under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, celebrated the conclusion of the 24th session of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an, which was called the “Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Course”, have mercy on him God, in the presence of Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Foundation.

The ceremony was opened with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, followed by the contestant, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Abu Qasim from the Syrian Arab Republic, and then the attendees watched a documentary film about the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, on the occasion of its winning of the Islamic Personality Award.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the first three places in the international competition for the Holy Qur’an for this session, where Muhammad Abdul Rahman Abu Qasim from Syria won first place, and second place Abdul Ghani Mustafa Yahya from the United States of America, and third place Muzammil Ahmad Muhammad from Sudan. Emirati Abd al-Rahman Abdullah Muhammad al-Bastaki won the fourth place repeated with Muhammad Hassan Hussein from Somalia and Mustafa Sall from Senegal, and Jamil Ahmad Jahir al-Din from Bangladesh won the seventh place, while the eighth place came from Muhammad Omar Ubadah Omar Arafa from Egypt, and al-Bashir won Abu Bakr from Niger ranked ninth, while Adam Mohamed Adam from Chad ranked tenth.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the ceremony, Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al Maktoum Charity Authority, handed the shield of honor with the Islamic Personality Award, accompanied by the Authority’s Secretary General, Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam.

Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb Al Muhairi delivered the speech of the award organizing committee, which he started by expressing his deep thanks to the sponsor of the award His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressing his appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this session, pointing to The naming of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, on the 24th session of the Dubai International Competition for the Holy Qur’an came in recognition of his great role, may God have mercy on him, in the service of Islam and Muslims.

He explained that this year’s session was marked by the announcement of the completion of the “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan” Qur’an to be in the hands of Muslims all over the world, based on the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to print this Qur’an in honor of his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the head of state, may God protect him.

Al-Muhairi noted that choosing the “Al Maktoum Charitable Organization” to honor as the Islamic personality of the year this year comes in light of the great role the organization plays in serving Islam and Muslims, through building mosques, sponsoring orphans, establishing schools and colleges, establishing centers and other beneficial works, expressing My sincere congratulations to the winners of the international competition for the Holy Quran.

For his part, Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for the authority’s selection to win the Islamic Personality Award for the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an at its 24th session, stressing that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was one of the knights of charitable work at the global level, and he was known He always stands with the needy and needy Ghanem said that the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, which was launched in 1997, was able to establish 52 secondary schools in 23 African countries, as the authority established a pioneering educational charitable project to combat poverty in African countries run by the authority with its full operational budget, to heal the wounds of the afflicted, comfort the poor and needy, and care for Orphans and relief for the underprivileged, pointing out that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, approached the interest in education in the European continent through “Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies” and the “Islamic Cultural Center” in Ireland, as these institutions contributed to activating communication Civilization with the West, while the activity of the Authority also extended to Asia and different parts of the world. In conclusion, memorial photos were taken by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the ceremony, with the winners of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an.

