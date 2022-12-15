His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, reviewed the work of the two advisory councils for publishing and content industry of the Dubai Media Council, and briefed His Highness on the proposals of the two councils that were established with the aim of reviewing and developing work strategies within the various sectors of the Dubai Media Corporation, in an effort to improve the capabilities of its channels All television and radio stations, as well as its press publications and digital platforms, which together form an integrated media system that covers all media work tracks.

His Highness stressed the importance of the role of the Advisory Council for Content Industry and the Advisory Council for Publishing in presenting proposals and ideas in the light of an objective study of the capabilities of Dubai media, which helps to accurately determine the areas of development and develop the necessary perceptions for the speed of intervention necessary for the speed of development itself in Dubai and taking into account its position that came to the fore. Through indicators of global competitiveness, His Highness stressed the need for Dubai media to always be at the forefront, monitoring, analyzing and conveying to the world clearly the features of the rapid development that Dubai is witnessing in the future.

His Highness said, “Today’s media excellence has new standards, and we must take into account those standards, but rather be participants in making them.. Having a strong and competitive media enhances Dubai’s global leadership opportunities.. And in the era of metaverse and the Internet of things, there are new stories told with a future perspective that requires new concepts and creative ideas to be established.” recipient loyalty.

And on the most important work paths that the Dubai Media Council will focus on in the next stage and through its two advisory councils, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “With the entry of the UAE into the second fifty, we stand on the threshold of a stage that requires developing the capabilities of all sectors. In a manner that keeps pace with the great aspirations set by the leadership for this new developmental era, and there is no doubt that the media must be at the forefront of those sectors, ready and prepared, whether in terms of technology or human capabilities. The era to reach the widest circle of recipients, whether at home or around the world, and this is what the Dubai Media Council seeks to achieve.

She added: «Dubai media has a great responsibility as a partner in enabling it to occupy the highest levels of competitiveness, and we have clear targets formulated within the framework of the comprehensive strategic plan to develop all media sectors and raise their efficiency, leading to transforming Dubai into a major center for the content industry in the region and the world in light of what it possesses. Among the elements that distinguish its people is that it is the capital of Arab media for two consecutive years.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Advisory Board for Publishing, Salem Butti Balyouha, gave a presentation in which he dealt with the most important features of the publishing sector in Dubai media at the current stage, in the light of a comprehensive evaluation process that affected all tracks of the publishing sector in Dubai Media Corporation, and an analysis of strengths and development points, as well as identifying Outlining the efforts required to modernize its capabilities in line with the leadership’s vision, implement the directives of the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, and achieve the goals of the council’s general strategy.

Balyouha stressed the leadership of raising the level of the contribution of the national cadre in Dubai media to the goals of developing the sector during the next stage. Young patriots and submitting the necessary proposals to motivate them to enter the media field. The Council also works to set frameworks related to preserving national talents and preparing the necessary programs to develop them and improve their professional capabilities, in a way that ultimately leads to achieving the higher goals aimed at advancing the Dubai media system within all its tracks ». .

The meeting reviewed proposals for increasing the contribution of national cadres in the media sector and the quality of programs and initiatives necessary to discover and attract these cadres and ways to develop them, refine their talents and provide them with the elements of success and distinction. general.

Content evaluation

The Vice-Chairman of the Advisory Council for the Content Industry, Mahmoud Al-Rasheed, gave an explanation of the outcome of the preliminary evaluation process for the content provided through the various Dubai media channels, which was conducted immediately after the announcement of the formation of the Council, in order to develop visions for development based on an accurate understanding of the requirements of the desired media leadership during the next stage. .