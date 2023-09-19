His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, affirmed that the hard work and tireless pursuit of successive generations of athletes has strengthened a long journey of nearly half a century of Asian participation in major continental forums. Its details began in 1978 during the Eighth Asian Games in Bangkok until the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, which begins a few days later with the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries.

His Highness added that the nation’s athletes are among the best athletes who provide a model and role model for excellence and giving, and highlight the extent of belonging and dedication to the advancement of their country. Through their participation in various sporting events, some of them seek to break their record in one of the sports, while others try hard to put their country’s name on the list of first places and win colorful medals, and others for whom these participations represent unique qualitative experiences and real milestones in the journey of representing the nation, and all of them are sincere attempts. It is based on noble goals stemming from love for the Emirates and loyalty to its leadership.

Encouragement and care

His Highness the President of the National Olympic Committee addressed the delegation participating in the activities of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, saying: “At a time when the country is celebrating many notable achievements and successes that have extended to include many sectors, this important participation comes to open the way for the people of the country to compete in a forum.” An athlete of great importance in an effort to participate in enhancing the global status of the UAE, especially since the sports sector enjoys full support, encouragement and care from our wise leadership, and we have seen this in previous sporting forums when following the UAE champions as they continue to excel with confidence and determination to win and achieve the best results. “.

This came on the occasion of the beginning of the participation of the UAE sports delegation in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, held during the period (September 23 – October 8, 2023), with the participation of 12,000 athletes from 45 Asian countries, participating in 40 sports through 61 specializations and 481 competitions, the competitions of which will be held in 54 countries. A sports facility that witnesses the presence of 50,000 volunteers and 12,000 media professionals.





The United Arab Emirates is represented by 140 athletes, including 102 male and female athletes, participating in 20 individual and team sports: archery, equestrian, athletics, swimming, cycling, bow and arrow, judo, taekwondo, karate, jiu-jitsu, fencing, and boxing. Basketball, rugby, sailing, rowing, chess, golf, e-sports, and triathlon.

The rowing, sailing and boxing teams have already arrived in the host city, where they were received upon their arrival by Ahmed Al-Tayeb, director of the sports delegation participating in the tournament. Hamad Saeed Al Matroushi, a player for the UAE rowing team, will begin the UAE’s participation in the Asian Games tomorrow, Wednesday, for the first time in the individual rowing competitions, where he will be alone representing rowing in the classic distance competition, which is 2000 metres, while our national sailing team will participate in the tournament with 4 male and female players, including Adel Khaled in the competition. Elka 7, Al Bishr sacrificed in the Elka 6 competition, Muhammad Al Zaabi in the Elka 4 competition, and Camellia Al Qubaisi in the Elka 4 competition.

Our national boxing team is participating with 4 boxers in 4 different weights: Muhammad Saeed Al-Hafiti, weighing over 90 kg, Hussein Al-Shammar, weighing 70 kg, Nawaf Ali Khamis Al-Zahmi, weighing 57 kg, and Sultan Al-Nuaimi, weighing 52 kg. The team continued its training after its arrival. To the city of Hangzhou to participate in the tournament’s activities, where it will hold an internal camp in China that precedes its participation in the 19th Asian Games, in cooperation with the Chinese, Uzbek and Malaysian Federations. The team is also conducting intensive training to reach the desired readiness and take advantage of the opportunity to participate in the best way.

Intensive efforts

On the other hand, the UAE sports delegation in Hangzhou intensified its preparations to begin receiving sports delegations from the 20 teams participating in this tournament, while checking on the delegations’ accommodation in the main sports village and the other four sub-villages that host athletes in cycling, triathlon, equestrian, sailing, and taekwondo.

The sports delegation discussed all the details and held a series of meetings of the directors of the delegations of the participating countries, attended by representatives of 24 countries. Many administrative, technical and logistical aspects were discussed, while discussing how to reach and move from the main sports village, the sub-villages and the places of competitions and training. The UAE delegation, in the presence of the delegation director, Ahmed Al-Tayeb, met with the team of volunteers accompanying the delegation in all competitions, starting from the start of the tournament and the stage that precedes it, including arrangements for receiving sports, administrative and medical delegations, until the closing stage and return to the homeland.

With the start of the Asian Games approaching in the city of Hangzhou in eastern China, the villages for technical and media officials were opened in the city hosting the Games. The Media Village is located in the northwestern section of the Asian Games Village, and has an area of ​​660 thousand square meters, and includes work spaces for media professionals, canteens, cultural halls, and complexes. Commercial and other areas, while the Technical Officials Village covers 741,000 square meters and serves approximately 4,000 officials during the Games.

The day after tomorrow (Thursday), six national teams will arrive in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, namely rugby, archery, swimming, fencing, cycling, and chess. They will join the teams in the sports village that arrived earlier this month, and our national judo team will also join them, coming from The Japanese capital, Tokyo, after the conclusion of the two-week joint training camp.