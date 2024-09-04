Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, affirmed that thanks to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, Dubai continues to provide an inspiring model to the world in the field of excellence and leadership to stimulate business growth and consolidate its position as a destination where efforts are united and minds are creative to build the city of the future where ambitions are realized.

His Highness said: “Dubai’s vision for leadership and excellence was launched from a firm belief in the important and effective role of the business community, our main partner in the journey of achievements. This enabled it to be an incubator for major companies that confidently embarked on a fruitful journey of success. Excellence in Dubai is a well-established approach. It is a track in which everyone competes. Victory is always the lot of those who strive to reach it. We, in turn, spare no effort in providing all the supporting elements for this victory.”

This came during His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s honoring of the winners of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Awards”, launched by the Dubai Chambers, in the presence of His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdullah Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World Group, Mohammed Ali Rashid Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, and a number of officials.

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai congratulated the winners, saying: “I congratulate all the winners on their honoring today, and I call on them to continue to excel… because our ambition for the business community is to reach its highest levels, and because leadership requires continuous hard work, and because we live in a world of constant change and a renewed need to innovate solutions, services and products that keep pace with the speed of this change.”

His Highness added: “We are proud of you and your efforts. Your success is a message from Dubai to the world. We welcome creative minds and innovative energies in various fields, so that together we can build a sustainable future in which everyone enjoys goodness and development.”

His Highness the Deputy Ruler of Dubai honoured the winners of the recently relaunched Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, during a ceremony held at the Union House in Dubai. Procter & Gamble Arabia won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Distinguished Companies, while Seddiqi Holding won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Family Businesses.

DP World-GCC won the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Global Expansion, while the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Digital Innovation went to Emirates Group.

These awards honour the most distinguished companies in four main categories that are in line with Dubai Chamber’s strategic objectives. The winners were selected in recognition of their clear commitment to promoting excellence in the business community and improving business strategies, operations and overall performance results.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chamber, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award represents the highest recognition of companies’ contributions to the sustainable development process in the Emirate of Dubai, and constitutes an important platform to encourage companies to continuously improve through evaluation processes.”

His Excellency continued: “Honoring the award winners reflects the evolving business landscape in Dubai, according to evaluation criteria that are closely aligned with the strategic priorities of Dubai Chambers, and constitutes tangible evidence of the development of the business environment that motivates companies operating in the emirate to achieve success locally and globally.”

He added: “We congratulate the winners who have delivered strong performance and demonstrated a firm commitment to achieving a culture of excellence and improving business strategies, operations and overall performance, which embodies the aim of the award, which is to create a platform for exchanging knowledge and experiences, which helps stimulate and highlight the leadership of companies in all fields.”