His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that Dubai stands on the threshold of a new stage in its development path, which dictates a comprehensive review of the emirate’s media with all its devices and channels, to identify opportunities that can be focused on during the next stage.

This came at the outset of the media retreat organized by the Dubai Media Council, yesterday, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, at the headquarters of the Dubai Government Media Office, to discuss the next steps in the development process of Dubai Media Incorporation, and to develop perceptions of the requirements for modernizing its various sectors. Through it, it covers all media branches, whether audio, visual, or print, as well as digital, raising the efficiency and competitiveness of its various arms, expanding its reach, and enhancing its balance of credibility and trust that it has built in the recipient over many years, whether inside or outside the UAE.

His Highness called on the participants in the brainstorming, which was included in the retreat of the leaders of Dubai Media Corporation, and within its various sectors, to put forward practical ideas for development that are achievable within specific time frames, taking into account the criteria that must be observed in this context, including monitoring the most prominent trends. Global media, and identify indicators through which the performance of the organization’s sectors can be monitored and measured, whether on radio, television, press or digital.

During the retreat, which was attended by the Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, the CEO of the Dubai Media Corporation, Mohammed Al-Mulla, and members of the Dubai Media Council, in addition to a number of experts in the media sector, His Highness stressed the importance of monitoring The development feedback of the audience, within a continuous evaluation process, to ensure sufficient flexibility to respond to monitoring results, and to introduce further development aspects based on a clear methodological basis, aimed at reaching the highest levels of performance, and thus ensuring the highest levels of recipient satisfaction.

In light of the main goal for which the media retreat was organized, which is to anticipate and reformulate the future of Dubai Media Corporation and its affiliated brands, the main axes on which the efforts to develop Dubai Media Corporation should be based were discussed, foremost of which is the interest in the national cadre, and the expansion of its presence in Its various media arms, and raising the level of its participation in content creation, since the Emirati journalist is the most capable of understanding and assimilating the local reality, and conveying a clear picture of it to the recipient at home and abroad.

Participants agreed on the importance of distinguished content as a basis for development, as it was emphasized that the organization’s development process is focused on adopting new ideas, advanced content, and a vision that reflects Dubai’s aspirations for the future, in a conscious manner that understands the requirements of the recipient, and seeks to meet the variety of content he seeks, with the necessities for that. Continuous review of the best international practices in the field of content development, and drawing inspiration from them that are commensurate with the values, culture and environment of the country, and making use of the latest technologies, as well as encouraging creativity and creative ideas, to provide unique qualitative content, in order to reach the best possible results.

Ways to enhance the presence of Dubai Media Corporation in the new digital environment were also reviewed, and how to employ the great opportunities offered by this environment to increase the spread and influence of its various channels, and benefit from them in a manner that achieves the desired goals and increases the number of followers around the world, emphasizing the value of the institution and its various media arms as a window A mission from which the world looks at Dubai, its achievements and its ambitious vision for the future, and what it prepares for it in terms of elements that guarantee its leadership in it.

