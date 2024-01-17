His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, opened the ninth session of the Dubai International Project Management Forum with the participation of more than 2,700 project managers from various countries of the world to discuss future trends, sustainability, use of technology, and the latest practices in designing, implementing and following up on projects. Huge.

His Highness stressed on the “X” platform that “accelerating transformations impose new rules in project management and implementation, and Dubai has a store of accumulated experience in implementing projects with which it continues to amaze the world, and our ambitions will always remain without limits.”