His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, affirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, laid the foundations of the endowment as an active partner in achieving comprehensive and sustainable community development, enabling the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minor Funds in Dubai to contribute to enhancing the welfare of society in all its segments, especially minors, and providing support For the beneficiary groups so that everyone is part of the process of continuous building of the nation in a global model of compassion, cohesion and harmony among all segments of society.

This came during the visit of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, today (Thursday) to the headquarters of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, where he was briefed on its plans, charitable programs, humanitarian initiatives and investment projects, praising its role in placing the Emirate of Dubai on the map of pioneering fields of work. The distinguished and innovative endowment.

His Highness said: “We appreciate the keenness of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds to preserve the permanence of the assets of the endowers, to achieve leadership in charitable work and the diversity of its investments, and to place the care of the interests of our minor children and the development of their investments in the priorities of the Foundation’s work, which had its impact in opening the door to participation in front of everyone and in various ways.” Ways and forms of investment to participate in the consolidation of the role of the endowment and its positive return.

His Highness added: “Emirati society is benevolent and benevolent, and it is important to promote these values ​​within a charitable and contemporary investment framework that contributes to developing benefits and maximizing revenues in a sustainable endowment work approach that participates in developing the education and health sectors, providing social care and supporting various vital sectors in societies.” .

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, during the visit in which he was received by His Excellency Issa Al Ghurair, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Endowment Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds, and His Excellency Ali Muhammad Al Mutawa, Secretary General of the Foundation, listened to a brief report on the most prominent endowment projects and charitable initiatives adopted by it. The Foundation, and its strategic objectives aimed at promoting a culture of innovation in endowment work and developing the endowment sector and its products within a contemporary institutional framework.

During the visit, His Highness inspected the Foundation’s departments, where he was briefed on services and models of innovative endowment products, including the “Bread of the Way” device. His Highness also listened to an explanation about the Foundation’s initiatives in the field of health, education, Islamic and social affairs, and righteousness and piety projects.

His Highness also met a number of minors whose education and financial affairs are supervised by the Foundation, as part of the Foundation’s efforts to provide a helping hand to students of knowledge and needy students, especially the outstanding ones.

At the end of the visit, a souvenir photo was taken of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with the Foundation’s staff and a number of those responsible for endowment work in Dubai.

The Awqaf and Minors Fund Management Foundation in Dubai is one of the leading institutions in the fields of endowment work at the Arab level. It manages sustainable real estate and charitable financial investments, the proceeds of which return to support vital sectors in society and support low-income groups, as the endowment assets of the Foundation exceeded 8.8 billion dirhams by the end of the year 2022.