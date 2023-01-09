His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, received today the Prime Minister of the friendly Republic of Serbia, Ana Brnabic, and the accompanying delegation at the headquarters of the Dubai Government Media Office, within the framework of her visit to the UAE with the aim of improving the fields of cooperation between the two countries. And discovering more opportunities to increase the level of exchange of experiences and best practices in the areas of government modernization, with a focus on future and influential sectors, including strategic communication and government media.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, expressed his welcome to the visit of Her Excellency Ana Brnabic and the accompanying delegation, noting that the visit reflects the depth of the relations of cooperation and friendship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia, and the joint keenness to strengthen cooperation frameworks in all fields and expand the circle of partnership in the development of various sectors. The most important of which are government media and strategic communication.

His Highness said: “We look with appreciation for the strong ties and growing partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia, which have been strengthened over the past few years under the patronage and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Excellency Alexander Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia, in a way that achieves the benefit of the two peoples.” The two friends serve their development aspirations, and we look with great optimism at the continuous development in constructive cooperation between the two sides in the field of government development and within its various tracks.

His Highness added: “We are working under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make our expertise and experiences available to all brotherly and friendly countries, in a way that strengthens our strategic partnerships, pushes forward cooperation frameworks and enhances their fruits, and we are keen on our part.” To share our experiences in the field of government media and strategic communication with friends in Serbia, in a framework that supports the exchange of visions and ideas in this field in order to develop it and raise its level of efficiency during the next stage in the context of the thriving UAE-Serbian government cooperation.

For her part, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia expressed her appreciation for Dubai’s inspiring model of development at all levels. This gave an additional impetus to the bilateral relations, as the participation paved the way for him to discover more opportunities for cooperation with the UAE as well as the countries of the region.

The meeting was attended by Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and members of the council: Hala Badri, Malik Al Malik, Issam Kazem, Muhammad Al-Mulla, and Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council. The meeting was also attended by the Serbian Minister of Information and Communications, Mihailo. Jovanovic, and the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of the Republic of Serbia.