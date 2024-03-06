His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, directed the launch of the “Ramadan in Dubai” campaign with the aim of uniting the efforts of the government and private sectors in celebrating the holy month in Dubai.

His Highness said in his official account on the “X” platform: “We directed the Dubai Media Council to launch the Ramadan campaign in Dubai with the aim of uniting the efforts of the government and private sectors in celebrating the holy month in Dubai.”

His Highness continued: “We are proud of our authentic customs and traditions, and we want our local community and our guests to feel the spirit of Ramadan in various parts of Dubai.”