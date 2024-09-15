His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, stressed the importance of recalling the fragrant biography of the best of mankind, may God bless him and grant him peace, on the occasion of the anniversary of his noble birth.

His Highness said today, via his official account on “X”: “On this day and every day, we remember the fragrant biography of the best of mankind, Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, the guided mercy, who came to us calling for all goodness and good morals, and instilled in us the values ​​of mercy and tolerance. We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear country, and the Islamic nation on this occasion.”