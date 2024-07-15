His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister.

His Highness said in a post on his account on the “X” platform yesterday: “I congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the occasion of his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense. We ask God to grant His Highness success and guide his steps towards the good and advancement of our dear country. I also congratulate my brother, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, and we ask God to grant His Highness success in serving our dear country, our wise leadership and our generous people.”