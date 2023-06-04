His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, made an extensive inspection tour in the Hatta region, during which His Highness followed the procedures and services provided through the port, and His Highness inspected the level of health care in Hatta Hospital, and His Highness was briefed on the latest Municipal and development projects in Wadi Lim Lake, Hatta Dam and Sharia Rest House.

His Highness said in a tweet on his official account on “Twitter”: “We learned from the Mohammed bin Rashid School that the place of the true leader is the field and we follow in his footsteps … Today, we made an extensive inspection tour in Hatta, during which we thanked the workers at its land port and followed up on the procedures and services provided.” Through the crossing, and we inspected the level of health care in Hatta Hospital… We were also briefed on the latest municipal and development projects in Wadi Lim Lake, the Hatta Dam and the Sharia Rest House… We are committed to implementing His Highness’s directives to bring about developmental shifts that reflect positively on the lives of our people in Hatta and improve all services for the citizen resident and visitor.”