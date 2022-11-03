His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, confirmed that Flag Day is a dear national occasion in which citizens and residents of the UAE participate in its revival, as part of the annual tradition established by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and President of the Council Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in a way that reflects the depth of national cohesion and the high spirit of citizenship rooted in a people who saw unity as a reason for progress and prosperity.

His Highness noted the value of the Flag Day celebration, pointing out that the celebration of this dear national memory is an affirmation of the extent of the Emirati people’s attachment to their homeland and loyalty to it, and their alignment behind its leadership and dedication to serving this flag that rises as a symbol of the pride, dignity and advancement of our state among nations and peoples.

His Highness said: “I am pleased to extend my highest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers the owners of His Highness, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and rulers of the Emirates, so that this day will remain a symbol of pride, pride, and determination to continue the march of the Union that the founding fathers started. .

His Highness pointed out that this day is a living embodiment of the great achievements made thanks to our wise leadership, an expression of pride in the symbol of our identity, the national spirit, the firm affiliation and belief in the high values ​​on which the edifice of the Union was built, recalling on this occasion with pride the efforts of the late founding leader, God Almighty. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and his brothers, the founding fathers, in uniting the people of the Emirates and laying the foundations of the union and launching its blessed march under one flag.

His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said: “Flag Day will remain an occasion that motivates us all to give more to a country in which everyone enjoys security, stability and the elements of prosperity and progress, with achievements in which the flag of our country was raised high in the most important global forums and international events, under the guidance and vision of our wise leadership, and with unknown hands. Fatigue, hearts full of love for the homeland, eyes that watch over its security and safety, and determination to bring the UAE to the highest levels of progress, prosperity and excellence.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum concluded by emphasizing the role of the Emirati media in consolidating the values ​​of patriotism, loyalty and belonging, especially among the new generations, by introducing the challenges that the founding fathers generation faced in order to lay the foundations of a nation that guarantees its sons and daughters all the reasons for success and excellence, noting the role of His Highness The media in stimulating more work, production and innovation, so that the UAE will always be the symbol, model and role model with the number “1” in the race for excellence and in all fields.