Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, honored the winners of the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work at the end of its eighth session, during a ceremony held On this occasion yesterday at the headquarters of the Etihad Museum in Dubai, to confirm the fundamentals of humanitarian work in the UAE, to strengthen the participatory efforts in society, and to establish the principle of appreciating every effort that highlights the national and human values ​​in the Emirati and Arab society and celebrates all who are above them.

His Highness honored the golden fingerprint of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, in appreciation of his great efforts and influential contributions in managing the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic and leading the work teams tasked with dealing with the epidemic in accordance with international best practices and innovative solutions that strengthened From the emirate’s ability to besiege the emerging “Corona” virus and limit its spread, by directing the efforts of the various work teams, and in appreciation of His Highness’s contribution to consolidating the concepts of community participation between various sectors and highlighting the value of volunteer work and the effectiveness of community participation in crisis management.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also honored Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, President of the Voluntary Duty Association, in recognition of his efforts in launching many community and humanitarian initiatives, and organizing a series of awareness lectures in various fields through The volunteer duty team, in addition to its continuous support for public benefit societies, believing in the necessity of solidarity, solidarity, and institutional integration as an important pillar of the progress of society.

The honors included Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth for the «Cultural Footprint» award, Her Excellency Sarah Bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology for the «Fingerprint Science» award, in addition to Abu Dhabi Police for the «Security Fingerprint» award, and Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al Nuaimi, Director General The Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research received the “Fingerprint of Thought” award, the Emirati writer and journalist Ali Obaid Al Hamli, the “Fingerprint of a Pen” and Zahra Hamad Ibrahim the “Fingerprint of a Teacher” award, the Nakheel Real Estate Company for the “Sports Footprint”, and the “Abu Al-Enein Foundation for Social and Charitable Activities.” From Egypt with the “Basma Khair” award, and businessman Ashraf Syed Ahmed Cardinal from Sudan with the “Fingerprint of Hope” award, while the “Fingerprint of a Nation” award went to the volunteers of the initiative “Your City Calls You … Volunteer a Day for Dubai” and “Fingerprint Society” Share of the “Traham Charitable Foundation”.

The Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Action has been allocated its exceptional stamp, which is awarded every year to a group or individual in line with the same year, to the “Hope Probe” team under the slogan “A milestone in the achievement of the United Arab Emirates”, where the team had a clear mark in achieving success and leadership For the state and the Arab world, in the field of space exploration, the award confirms that work for the future is the main pillar in any effort and any achievement in the UAE.

Well-established approach

Dirar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Watani Al Emarat Foundation, delivered a speech at the start of the honoring ceremony in which he emphasized that the Watani Emirates Award continues its role in promoting volunteer and humanitarian work, inspired by the vision of the wise leadership that has made humanitarian and volunteer work a solid and sustainable approach, and an institutional effort supported by laws and legislation And the mechanisms that make it a sustainable development path.

He pointed out that this session was an exceptional session in an exceptional year, which is the year of fifty, which constitutes a historical turning point in the path of the State of the Union towards the future, and coincides with an exceptional circumstance represented in the crisis of the “Covid-19” pandemic, where the UAE is at the forefront of countries that have surpassed its negative repercussions. With a vision that foresees future opportunities.

Cultural footprint

Her Excellency Noura bint Muhammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, who is also Chairman of the Media Zone Authority – Abu Dhabi and twofour54, in addition to membership in several boards of directors, was honored with the Cultural Footprint Award for her active role in launching cultural platforms that embody the UAE’s role in preserving Islamic culture and arts, as well as strategies that support creative industries, and national projects such as the project to develop architectural knowledge in the Emirates and the Emirati National Cultural Encyclopedia project.

A flag imprint

The “imprint of science” award went to Her Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al-Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Emirates Space Agency, Chairman of the Emirates Scholars Council, Chairman of the Council of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Academy for the Future, and she is also the deputy director and leader of the scientific team of the Emirates Project. To explore Mars in exchange for its contributions to enhancing scientific and technological knowledge and accelerating the transition towards a knowledge economy.

Security fingerprint

And the “Security Imprint” award was awarded to “Abu Dhabi Police” for the “Abu Dhabi Police Model of Tolerance” initiative, with its various axes and pillars that include all societal sectors, in compliance with the directives of our wise government towards consolidating the UAE’s position as the global capital of tolerance.

Thought imprint

As for the “imprint of thought”, it was the share of Dr. Sultan Muhammad Al-Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, who is unique in his specialized lectures in many Arab countries, and his participation in many seminars locally and in the Arab world, citing his various publications, including «Iranian political thought: its roots – Its Tributaries – Its Impact, and the Iranian Presidential Elections: Effects and Results … 2013 as a model, and his collection of stories, Seven Minutes Alone, and his novel entitled “Today”.

Fingerprint of a pen

The “pen imprint” was given to Ali Obaid Al Hamli, the Emirati writer and journalist who owns a distinguished literary pen, whether in the story, article or poetry, and he has his own mark in the field of journalistic work.

A community footprint

As for the “community fingerprint”, it was given to the Tarahim Charitable Foundation, which aims to help the needy financially, in kind and logistically from all segments of society, and to deliver aid to those who deserve it without hardship, through the social research department and the volunteers of the foundation.

Sports footprint

The “sports footprint” was the share of Nakheel Real Estate Company, which promoted a balanced lifestyle for the community, by providing modern sports facilities, and hosting many local and international sporting events throughout the year.

Imprint is good

“Basma Khair” was the share of the Egyptian “Abu Al-Enein Foundation for Social and Charitable Activity”, which aims to develop society through the implementation of social, health, educational and cultural projects in all governorates of Egypt, due to its active role in the field of humanitarian work.

Imprint of hope

The “imprint of hope” award went to the Sudanese businessman Ashraf Syed Ahmed Cardinal, who went beyond the usual limits of giving throughout his exceptional career and professional life, contributing to community development through his various contributions and his firm imprint in achieving social solidarity.

The fingerprint of a teacher and the fingerprint of a nation

The “teacher’s fingerprint” was granted to Professor Zahra Hamad Ibrahim, who climbed the career ladder until she held the position of director of a domain over Dubai schools, through which she and other positions she held, made many contributions that qualified her for many awards in the field of educational excellence, In addition to her various contributions and initiatives, and her participation in many ministerial teams and committees, and in many humanitarian volunteer work.

The “fingerprint of a homeland” was given to the volunteers of “Your City Calls You … Volunteer One Day for Dubai”: Taha Ahmed Muhammad Al-Hamri, Alia Ali Saleh Al-Ameri, Fatima Ahmed Al-Falasi, and Salim Shah, in appreciation of their role in achieving the goals of the initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, through the implementation of the Dubai Day in the belief of His Highness in the role of voluntary and participatory work in societies, and to consolidate the impact of effective response in building a culture of safety and ability to face risks and establish a specialized volunteer base with a high degree of readiness to support and strengthen Institutions in cases of emergency situations.

Khalifa bin Mohammed: The award reinforced the values ​​of goodness and giving

Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Duty for Voluntary Association, praised the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work and its noble goals, praising its role in promoting the values ​​of goodness, humanity, giving and volunteer work in our society. Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed said, after receiving today the Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work, “the Human Footprint Category”: “I am honored to stand today among an elite group of honorees, not only because they are the owners of outstanding achievements, but also because they are people who have benefited the country with pure experiences during which society has risen. With the efforts of his sons, who paid most of their attention to consolidating the concepts and values ​​of altruism that the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan loved, “may God bless him,” as their fingerprints became a beacon that reflects the Emirati identity, inferring the path of good and humanitarian work. He expressed his sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai for sponsoring the honoring ceremony for the winners of the Watani Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work at the end of its eighth session, hoping that it would perpetuate this kind of national appreciation, and praised the efforts of those in charge of the Watani Emirates Foundation, its vision and goals. Noble.