Under the patronage and presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an celebrated the conclusion of the twenty-fourth session of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an, which was called the “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Course”, may God have mercy on him And in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum Charity Authority.

The ceremony was opened with a recitation of a verse from the Holy Quran, followed by the contestant, Muhammad Abdul Rahman Abu Qasim from the Syrian Arab Republic, and then the attendees watched a documentary film about the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization on the occasion of the organization’s winning of the Islamic Personality Award.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the winners of the first three places in the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an for this session, where Muhammad Abdul Rahman Abu Qasim from Syria won the first place, and the second place was Abdulghani Mustafa Yahya from the United States of America, and the third place was Muzammil Ahmad Muhammad from Sudan. Emirati Abd al-Rahman Abdullah Muhammad al-Bastaki won the fourth place repeated with Muhammad Hassan Hussain from Somalia and Mustafa Sall from Senegal, and Jamil Ahmad Jahir al-Din from Bangladesh won the seventh place, while the eighth place went to Muhammad Omar Ubadah Omar Arafa from Egypt, and al-Bashir Abu Bakr won From Niger, ninth place, while Adam Mohamed Adam from Chad ranked tenth.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the patron of the ceremony, handed His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Maktoum Charity Authority, the shield of honor with the Islamic Personality Award, accompanied by Professor Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Secretary General of the Authority.

Dr. Saeed Abdullah Hareb Al Muhairi had delivered the speech of the award organizing committee, which he started by expressing deep thanks to the sponsor of the award His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, expressing his appreciation to everyone who contributed to the success of this The session, pointing out that the twenty-fourth session of the Dubai International Competition for the Holy Qur’an was given the name of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God rest his soul, in recognition of his great role, may God have mercy on him, in the service of Islam and Muslims.

He explained that this year’s session was marked by the announcement of the completion of the “Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan” Qur’an to be in the hands of Muslims around the world, based on the order of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to print this Qur’an in honor of his brother His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

Dr. Al-Muhairi noted that choosing the “Al Maktoum Charitable Organization” to honor as the Islamic personality of the year this year comes in light of the great role the organization plays in serving Islam and Muslims through building mosques, sponsoring orphans, establishing schools and colleges, establishing centers and other beneficial works, expressing sincerely Congratulations to the winners of the international competition for the Holy Quran.

For his part, Mohammed Obaid bin Ghannam, Secretary-General of Al Maktoum Charity Authority, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation for choosing the authority to win the Islamic Personality Award for the Dubai International Prize for the Holy Qur’an in its 24th session, stressing that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, was one of the knights of work. Charity at the global level, and has always been known to stand by the needy and those in need.

Ghanem said that the Al Maktoum Charitable Organization, which was launched in 1997, was able to establish 52 secondary schools in 23 African countries, as the authority established a pioneering educational charitable project to combat poverty in African countries, managed by the authority with its full operational budget, to heal the wounds of the afflicted, comfort the poor and the needy, and care for orphans. And relief for the distressed, referring to the deceased’s approach to education, which reached the European continent through “Al Maktoum College for Arab and Islamic Studies” and the “Islamic Cultural Center” in Ireland, as these institutions contributed to activating civilizational communication with the West, while the organization’s activity also extended to Asia and various regions. From the world.

In conclusion, memorial photos were taken by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, patron of the ceremony, with the winners of the International Competition for the Holy Qur’an.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

