His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the National Olympic Committee, will lead the UAE delegation participating in the 34th meeting of Their Highnesses, Excellencies and Excellencies, Heads of the Olympic Committees of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, which will be held tomorrow in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, while the meeting of the Executive Office of the Olympic Committees will be held today. Gulf.

The delegation includes His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, First Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the Executive Office, Eng. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, members of the Executive Office of the Committee, and HE Eng. Azza bint Sulaiman Al-Amin Assistant General for Administrative and Financial Affairs of the Olympic Committee, along with Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee.

The 34th meeting of the heads of the Gulf Olympic committees will witness many important topics on the agenda, including the Gulf Sports Dispute Resolution Authority, the organizing committees for sports, the final report of the third Gulf Games in Kuwait, and the upcoming Gulf Games.