His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended today, Thursday, the reception hosted by Saeed Mohammed Saeed Al Kindi, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, on the occasion of the wedding of his grandson Mohammed Abdullah Saeed Al Kindi to the daughter of Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair.

His Highness congratulated the bride and groom and their families, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.