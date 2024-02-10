Today (Saturday), His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the reception held by Ahmed Abdullah Ibrahim Kunkzar on the occasion of the wedding of his son Abdullah to Karima Marwan bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, at the Umm Suqeim Majlis in Dubai.

The ceremony was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Border Security Council.

Their Highnesses congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy and peaceful family life, and that God Almighty would bless them with children, well-being and stability.