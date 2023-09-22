Today, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, attended the reception held by the Consulate General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Dubai, at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City Hotel, on the occasion of the celebration of the 93rd Saudi National Day.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony, His Highness was received by Abdullah bin Mansour Al Mutawa, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where His Highness conveyed the congratulations and blessings of the leadership, government and people of the UAE to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, King of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. And His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and to the honorable Saudi people, on this precious national occasion, expressing his sincere wishes for the Kingdom for continued progress and prosperity under its wise leadership.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the depth of the established relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples, which derive their strength from strong ties strengthened by mutual care between His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” and the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the shared vision to develop these relations and move them forward to be a distinguished model of cooperation and strategic partnership to meet the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, through greater integration and coordination within various sectors.

– Strong fraternal relations.

For his part, Abdullah bin Mansour Al Mutawa, Consul General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, expressed his thanks and gratitude for the participation of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, with the Saudi people in celebrating National Day, noting the great care and interest given by the Kingdom’s leadership to developing The established fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and within various fields.

