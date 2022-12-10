His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, attended this evening, Saturday, the reception held by His Excellency Matar bin Humaid Al Tayer, on the occasion of the marriage of his honor to the son of Fahd Sultan bin Suleiman.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a happy married life, praying to God Almighty to perpetuate goodness, growth and prosperity in the UAE.