His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today (Thursday) attended the ceremony held by the British Embassy in Dubai on the occasion of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, where he was received by His Excellency Edward Andrew Beauchamp Hobart, Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the UAE, and His Excellency Simon Penney, British Consul General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

On the occasion of the celebration of the coronation of King Charles III as King of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed expressed his sincere wishes to the United Kingdom and its friendly people for further progress and prosperity, stressing the depth of the relations of friendship and cooperation that have long brought together the UAE and Britain, and the common desire to deepen and strengthen these ties. At all levels, in a way that serves the interests of both sides and their aspirations for the future.

For his part, His Excellency the British Consul expressed his country’s appreciation for the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, in light of the historical relations that witnessed positive development over the decades, pointing to the great appreciation that King Charles holds for the UAE, which he visited eight times, the last of which was in November of 2016. He noted the strong relations that have been consolidated over decades of constructive cooperation in various fields.

During the celebration, His Highness the Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council was briefed on a plastic painting that expresses important situations and occasions in the life of King Charles III.

The ceremony, which was attended by a group of senior officials and members of the diplomatic corps, concluded with the national anthems of the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, as an expression of the close interdependence between the two friendly countries and peoples.