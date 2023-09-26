Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, witnessed the Arab Media Awards distribution ceremony.

Winners of the Arab Media Awards in the 21st session of the Arab Media Forum:

Ahmed Diab – Al-Ahram Al-Arabi Newspaper – Political Journalism Category.

Jamal Johar – Asharq Al-Awsat Newspaper – Investigative Journalism Category.

Magdy Abu Al-Futouh – Egyptian Al-Shorouk Newspaper – Economic Journalism Category.

Asmaa Al Shamsi – Majid Magazine wins the Children’s Journalism category.

Hespress electronic newspaper, digital media category (best news platform).

Arqaam Financial Portal – the best economic platform.

FilGoal platform – the best sports platform.

Morning program with Saba – Best Economic Program category.

Red program in bold – the best social program.

In the Footsteps of the Arabs program – the best cultural program.

The film Memory of Sand wins for Best Documentary Work.

Program in goal – the best sports program.

Writer Sawsan Al-Abtah – Best journalistic columnist.

Dr.. Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Media Personality of the Year Award.