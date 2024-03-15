His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai and Supreme Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Establishment, confirmed that the “Mother’s Endowment” Ramadan campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, comes within the initiatives that His Highness continues to launch during the holy month.

His Highness said in a blog post on his account on the “X” platform, yesterday: “The Ramadan (Mother’s Endowment) campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is among the initiatives that His Highness continues to launch during the holy month. This endowment, worth one billion dirhams, aims to honor all mothers in the UAE, and its proceeds are allocated to contribute to spreading education.

His Highness added: “We look forward to community participation that reflects the values ​​of goodness and giving that are inherent in our society.”