His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, chaired the fourth meeting of the Council for this year, during which a number of important issues related to the strategic plan of the Council were discussed and the steps that have been achieved in implementing its goals that seek in their entirety to improve the capabilities of Dubai media, enhance its competitiveness, and ensure that it presents an integrated media message with advanced content that touches the aspirations of the UAE, follows the highest international standards, and reflects the qualitative achievements of Dubai in various fields.

His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council stressed the importance of speedy implementation of the goals included in the strategic plan of the Council, in order to confirm the ability of Dubai media to keep pace with its growing global position, which necessitates raising the level of coordination between the various organs and components of Dubai media, and within its printed, audiovisual and digital courses. And on all platforms.

His Highness approved the development of the “Dubai News” initiative, stressing that it supports a unified vision aimed at reaching the highest levels of performance efficiency in coordination between the various components of the media system and the concerned authorities, to provide exemplary and distinguished coverage of Dubai news in various sectors. Also, His Highness directed the organization of a media retreat to discuss the plan to develop a system and corporate identity for Dubai Media Incorporated.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum pointed out, during the meeting, which was attended by Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and members of the Council, that the development achievements that Dubai is witnessing and made it a major center for economic movement in the region, and the accompanying events and activities. successively throughout the year, requiring the development of a platform that accommodates all these developments and contains them with media coverage befitting the status of Dubai.

Mona Ghanem Al-Marri said: “The development of Dubai media is proceeding, under the directives of His Highness, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on more than one path in parallel and with the concerted efforts of all members of the council, according to a vision inspired by the directions of Dubai, the city of the future, and mobilizing all capabilities in order to provide new content that youth will participate in.” With all their great ambition and creative ideas.

The Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and members of the Council stated that the launch of the “Dubai Destinations” campaign in its second edition enhances the promotion of winter destinations in the city, and highlights its distinctive features as a preferred choice for visiting, while the campaign supports content makers of all nationalities. And it allows them, through their creative style, to show the elements of distinction that Dubai enjoys among the cities of the world as a modern city that combines the past, present and future.

Dubai Media Corporation

The Dubai Media Council, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reviewed the budget of the “Dubai Media Corporation” for the fiscal year 2022-2023, and all its items, which took into account the service of the desired development goals for all its sectors during the next stage, and the importance of developing a specialized work strategy was also discussed. It includes programmes, initiatives and projects that enhance Dubai’s position as a leading and developed media center, and provide competitive and diversified media services with international standards.

The meeting discussed the details of the budget that was prepared in light of the objectives of the development plan according to the vision included in the strategic plan to improve the capabilities of the institution in terms of its print, audio-visual and media, as well as at the level of its digital platforms, within a comprehensive vision based in its essence on enhancing the efficiency of the human cadre and discovering and empowering creative talents, And adopting the latest solutions and technologies necessary to achieve development goals in the shortest timeframes and in accordance with the best international practices in the media field.

The process of developing Dubai Media Corporation is being conducted based on the results of an integrated analytical study that covered all the current capabilities of the institution, whether in terms of specialized technical cadres or in terms of technical equipment, and assessing development requirements to achieve the desired media goals for the next stage, based on the large balance of experience that it possesses as one of the media institutions. leading in the region, and seeking to advance its system that covers all media disciplines, leading it to be a leading media center at the local and regional levels.

Young Emirati talents

During the meeting, Amal Bin Shabib gave a presentation on a study to attract young media talents to participate in the media sector and design initiatives and projects to encourage Emirati youth to work in the media sector. The meeting also discussed the importance of discovering, preparing and developing young Emirati media talents, which was emphasized as one of the main priorities of the Council. The discussion discussed the elements of attraction that must be developed to encourage Emirati youth to work in the media field, the obstacles that may stand in their way in this regard, and how to overcome them in order to open a broader path for young national cadres to prove themselves and show their worth by participating in various media tracks, especially the new ones. , which calls for the presence of young cadres who possess the elements that enable them to employ new media platforms in an effective and fruitful manner that serves the goals of media development.

Soft power

Hala Badri presented an overview of the results and achievements of the cultural media content activities, in which the number of participants exceeded 200,000, noting the success of the Culture and Arts Authority in attracting 10 companies in the field of electronic games, and it also approved more than 4 thousand cultural visas.

The meeting reviewed the role of cultural media in affirming Dubai’s soft power and its presence in the Arab and international creative arena, amounting to its status as the capital of Arab media for two consecutive years (2020-2021), and keeping pace with the objectives of Dubai’s creative economy strategy to transform Dubai into the capital of this economy by 2026.

The attendees discussed how the cultural media contributes to affirming Dubai’s status and role as a center for cultural radiation in the region, with its qualitative ingredients, foremost of which is the great cultural diversity that characterizes its society and increases the richness of its creative potential, in addition to the large number of creative events that Dubai hosts throughout the year and enjoys participation Wide local, regional and global media participation in highlighting the growing cultural movement in Dubai and its positive contribution to the creative scene in the UAE and the region.

The meeting was attended by Hala Youssef Badri, Malik Sultan Al Malik, Abdullah Hamid Belhoul, Younis Abdulaziz Al Nasser, Amal Ahmed Bin Shabib, Essam Abdul Rahim Kazem, Muhammad Suleiman Al Mulla, and Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Council.