His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, has approved a decision to appoint Dr. Maitha bint Essa Buhumaid as Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at Dubai Media Incorporated. This comes as part of the development plan aimed at including Emirati leaders in various key sectors, in line with Dubai’s ambitions, in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on the necessity of making room for national cadres to occupy leadership positions and lead the development process within various vital sectors.

On this occasion, Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, expressed her sincere wishes for success to Dr. Maitha Buhumaid in her new duties, stressing that this assignment is an affirmation of the wise leadership’s belief in the ability of Emirati leaders to achieve development that is consistent with the future directions of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, with the highest levels of efficiency and according to the highest standards.

She said: “The Dubai Media Council will continue to work closely with the Dubai Media Incorporated to move to a new development phase according to standard indicators at all levels, to enhance Dubai’s position as an incubator for Arab and international media content.”

In turn, Mohammed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media Incorporated, stressed that the joining of Dr. Maitha Buhumaid to the corporation represents a new addition, given her diverse practical experience in the media sector, exceeding 20 years in the field of media and government and institutional communication, which will contribute to enhancing the corporation’s successes as an environment that stimulates creativity and innovation, and benefiting from her capabilities in the process of developing Dubai Media Incorporated’s plans to consolidate the corporation’s competitiveness in various fields, wishing her all the best and success.

Al Mulla said: “The decision of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to appoint Dr. Maitha Buhumaid as Executive Director of Marketing and Communications Sector at Dubai Media Incorporated comes within the framework of the approach that supports Emirati competencies and prepares them for the future, and the keenness to invest in national human cadres.”

He added: “Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the next phase will witness a qualitative shift to achieve the mission and objectives of the institution to be the first media destination in the Middle East in the coming few years.”