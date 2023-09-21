His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, approved the new strategy of Dubai Media Incorporated, and His Highness also approved its new corporate identity, marking the start of an important phase of developing the corporation’s capabilities and transforming it into operating on competitive commercial foundations, in parallel with The comprehensive development process that will include all of its press, television and radio arms, as well as its digital platforms, in an effort to keep the corporation in line with Dubai’s position as a major economic and media capital in the region.

This came during His Highness’s chairmanship of the Dubai Media Council meeting today (Thursday) at the Dubai Media Incorporated News Center in Dubai Media City, where His Highness stressed that developing the institution’s work comes within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Chairman of the Council. Ministers, Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him for the future, and his interest in strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading media center for content production.

His Highness said: “We are working with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum towards a developed media worthy of the recipient’s trust and supportive of the sustainable development process in the country. We took into account in the new vision of Dubai Media Incorporated that its basis should be the preparation of a young national cadre qualified to bear the responsibility for development.. and this is what We will achieve it, God willing, during the next stage, with the thought and contributions of the organization’s cadres, in whose ability we are confident to achieve the goals we aspire to that will elevate its status and give it an advanced position on the Arab media map.”

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed pointed out the need to pay attention to developing distinguished content capable of competing, and His Highness said: “Strong content that enhances national identity and keeps pace with Dubai’s qualitative achievements within various sectors is one of the most important priorities that we have directed to include in the new strategy of Dubai Media Incorporated, through which we seek to ensure That the media content provided by the institution meets the requirements of excellence at the local and regional levels.”

His Highness the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council confirmed that the Dubai Media Incorporated, in all its branches and sectors, will receive all support and support from the Council to achieve its goals and with His Highness’s personal follow-up, in order to confirm the speed of achievement in accordance with the approved standards and plans. His Highness said: “We will follow up on the implementation of the goals to evaluate the level of performance and the extent of progress achieved in achieving The objectives specified in accordance with the strategic action plan… We value the efforts of Dubai’s media pioneers… and the contributions they made will be a basis from which the organization will move towards higher levels of excellence.”

The Dubai Media Council meeting was attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, and Council members: His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malik, and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Younis Abdulaziz Al Nasser, and Nihal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council.

Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri affirmed the Council’s support for Dubai Media Incorporated in achieving the goals of its new strategy, and said: “Dubai Media Council is keen to implement the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Council to enable the institution to carry out its mission in an optimal manner… We will continue to work with those in charge of Dubai Media and within Its various press, television, radio, and digital sectors to ensure that the approved goals of the strategy are achieved according to clear time frames.”

Her Excellency said that the Dubai Media Council, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is working with all concerned parties to develop the emirate’s general media strategy and strategic plans for the media sector, and to develop specialized performance indicators for media institutions to enhance their competitiveness locally, regionally and globally.

New identity

For his part, His Excellency Mohammed Al Mulla, Executive Director of Dubai Media Incorporated, expressed his deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, for the attention, follow-up and continuous support that His Highness gives to the corporation, stressing that His Highness’s directives constitute an incentive for the corporation and all… “Our employees will be as distinguished as expected in performing their duties and missions, while redoubling efforts to advance its position in global competitive centers.”

Al Mulla said that the new strategy of the Dubai Media Incorporated will be translated into a comprehensive development plan that has been approved for all sectors of the press, television, and digital institutions, while attention to the national media cadre will be at the forefront of the institution’s priorities, while giving young Emirati media professionals all the necessary elements to enable them to achieve the highest levels of excellence.

Media faces

Mohammed Al Mulla explained that Dubai Media Incorporated channels, within the framework of the comprehensive development plan, will witness the emergence of Emirati and Arab media figures who will contribute with their great experience in presenting the bright image of Dubai channels, which will focus largely on the quality of content and will reflect the new identity of the institution.

Al-Mulla pointed out the importance of the economic aspect, which constitutes one of the most important axes that must be paid attention to in any institution seeking excellence in the field of media competitiveness, as the institution will work during the next stage on clear commercial foundations.

The Executive Director of Dubai Media Incorporated explained that work will begin immediately to implement the terms of the strategy and through a work team that will represent all sectors of the institution, ensuring the achievement of tangible results in the shortest possible time frames to transform the name of Dubai Media Incorporated and all its channels and media arms into a prominent brand in the region. In parallel with its endeavor to increase its share of the number of followers at the local and international levels.

Mohammed Al Mulla stressed that the launch of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid of the new identity of Dubai Media Incorporated, is the beginning of a new phase of development that includes the provision of various programs that are consistent with the strategy of the Dubai Media Council and contribute to strengthening the national identity. In light of the comprehensive development of the institution, the focus will be on “Sama Dubai” channel focuses on local affairs and pays attention to everything Emirati, while the focus through “Dubai TV” will be on conveying a clear picture of Dubai’s achievements and important landmarks to the world with innovative content, confirming that “Dubai is the world.”

The plan will include a comprehensive development of the infrastructure of the various sectors, especially those that serve the institution’s digital media field, which constitutes an important axis of the institution’s strategy and vision towards achieving leadership in the world of digital media, while ensuring that each of the institution’s platforms has its own distinct, independent identity. The development process will also include attracting an elite group of creative people in various fields, including the journalistic field, where cooperation will take place with an elite group of writers with a distinguished position in the world of journalistic creativity from within the country and from various parts of the Arab world.

The new strategy of Dubai Media Incorporated includes a number of programmes, initiatives and projects that keep pace with Dubai’s position as a leading and advanced media centre, and provides competitive and diverse media services with international standards, taking into account the national identity of the UAE community and achieving the highest possible economic benefit, especially after transforming the corporation into an economic commercial entity that contributes its resources. In the emirate’s domestic product, along with the main vital sectors in Dubai.

It is noteworthy that Dubai Media Incorporated will announce the details of its new strategy during the “Arab Media Forum,” whose activities will begin next Tuesday (September 26) in Dubai and continue for two days with the participation of about 3,000 Arab media leaders and stakeholders from various parts of the region and the world.