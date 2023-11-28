His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, witnessedAs part of the opening of the ninth session of the World Green Economy Summit in Dubai, organized by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, the World Green Economy Organization and the Supreme Council of Energy in Dubai.

His Highness said on the “X” platform: The launch of the summit comes days before our country hosts the COP28 summit in Expo City… A strong movement led by Dubai and the UAE, which reflects the trends to achieve comprehensive sustainable development through an integrated system whose main goal is to unify global efforts to reduce climate change. Accelerating the transition to a green global economy for a better future for humanity.