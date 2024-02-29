Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued a decision regarding the adoption of the workforce planning guide in the Ajman government, which aims to establish a unified mechanism for planning human resources in government agencies.

The decision comes to support and enable government agencies to make strategic decisions based on accurate data and find more effective solutions to meet their human resource needs in a way that serves the decision-making process at the Ajman government level.

The decision also comes to enhance institutional flexibility in planning the current and future needs of human resources required to implement the strategies of government agencies.

The decision stipulates that the Human Resources Department shall directly supervise all necessary procedures for its implementation and take what is necessary to ensure optimal implementation, in cooperation and coordination with the concerned authorities, including issuing circulars, executive decisions, forms, and appendices and amending them from time to time, as necessary to ensure the implementation of the provisions contained in the resolution. This decision.

The workforce planning guide aims to develop a unified methodology for human resources planning policies and mechanisms in government agencies, which contributes to enabling them to determine their actual needs for human resources, achieve the government’s short-term and long-term plans, and clarify the importance of strategic planning for the workforce and its impact on the implementation of future plans. The government agency and its integration with the strategic priorities of the Emirate of Ajman, which supports and enables government agencies to make strategic decisions based on accurate data to find more effective solutions to meet their human resource needs.

The guide aims to contribute to setting correct and accurate budgets for jobs, in a way that reduces the financial burden on the government that may result from improper planning of job budgets, and enhances flexibility and institutional agility in planning the current and future needs of human resources required to implement the strategies of government agencies.

The guide reviewed the concept of strategic planning for human resources, and how to move from the current state of human resources to the expected future state of those resources. These steps include developing a future plan that contains preparation, training and development plans to be implemented and replacement and employment plans, based on the data and information that have been compiled in a comprehensive manner. True and accurate in light of the government entity’s future plans and directions.

The guide stressed the importance of integrating strategic planning for human resources with the strategic plans of the government agency and the determinants of change, such as the development of the technological systems used, the conditions and environment of work, the change in some of the government agency’s competencies, or any other developments related to the future directions of the state or the laws regulating work.

The guide explained the basic stages of the strategic planning process for human resources through 4 stages that include both: the first stage is assessing the current situation of human resources in light of the requirements of the government agency’s strategic plans, through accurate data on the number of employees, productivity levels, and the level of effectiveness of achieving goals, and the second stage is determining The government entity’s human resources requirements depending on the requirements of the initiatives and projects contained in the strategic plans and future directions of the government.

The third stage is analyzing the gaps between future requirements and the current situation and setting priorities to provide human resource needs. The fourth stage includes developing solutions and strategies that meet those requirements and needs, through training, development, preparation and qualification plans, replacement and employment programmes, and attracting the required human resources.

The guide pointed out the importance of moving towards strategic planning for human resources in the government to achieve a set of goals, which are to support and enable government agencies to make strategic decisions based on accurate data in order to find more effective solutions to meet their human resources needs.

The guide dealt with the concept of institutional agility and flexibility from the perspective of anticipating the future, strategic response to changes, and building different future scenarios.

The guide touched on many topics related to the human resources planning process, including the procedures and steps for the human resources planning process, which included both strategic analysis and alignment, studying and analyzing the supply of human resources, studying and analyzing the demand for human resources, analyzing gaps in human resources and developing strategies and solutions. Preparing a plan for human resources needs, monitoring and evaluation of human resources planning and preparing reports.​