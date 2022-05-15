Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, blessed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, for his election as President of the State to continue the path of goodness and development for our dear country.

In a speech, Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi affirmed his confidence that His Highness will continue the inspiring historical path of the founder of the state, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on them,” which made generations and generations, and their influence continues.

He said, “We are all certain that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God protect him, will lead our country to greater progress and advancement, so that the UAE will remain a model and a leading center in various fields.”