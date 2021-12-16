Dubai (Etihad)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum, head of the Shooting Federation, confirmed that the federation seeks to develop the game, through the concerted efforts of clubs and shooters, calling on all bowlers from the “dirt” pit to develop their levels, indicating that the federation is preparing an activity plan that meets their aspirations.

The statements of the head of the new shooting federation came during his meeting with “dirt” shooters, in the presence of Sheikh Juma bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, head of the Fazza shooting team, noting that the union begins a new era and an important stage, and seeks in the coming period to lift the pressure on the shooters, in full coordination with the team Fazza, especially since he lived through these conditions, and was subjected to a lot of pressure, during his long career, and he does not want our shooters to suffer from them.

During the meeting, it was agreed on technical cooperation between the federation and the clubs, with regard to participating in official foreign tournaments, and allowing international friction for all shooters, without exception in accordance with the rules and regulations of the federation, stressing that the federation will not conduct experiments to choose shooters, leaving the freedom to choose shooters to participate in foreign tournaments. for clubs.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum was keen to be present in the official training of the Emirates Comprehensive Championship, and he met Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and participated in skeet shooting, and he is the first president of the federation to participate in the opening of an official championship.