Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamed is considered one of the “pioneers of the nation” who were keen on upholding the status of the Union state, and emphasized on more than one occasion before his departure that the experience of the UAE had imposed itself, as it carries the seed of success within its infrastructure, and that it has become a model to be emulated in the world, And that the union is a reality, and it has achieved radical changes in the lives of the people of the nation, according to the approach that the wise leadership follows.

When Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamed assumed responsibility for the “media” sector, the voice and image of the Emirates at home and abroad were at important stages in the nation’s history. His great efforts also contributed to placing the country on the Arab media map despite the limited capabilities at that time, as he contributed to establishing Abu Dhabi Radio and Television. He has a prominent role in their great success, by implementing the directives of Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on him, to pay attention to national cadres, and to make the Emirati media proactive in reporting the event in word and image.

Founding Leader School

And because he grew up in the school of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamed became a teacher in giving and authentic Arab values, and during a journey that spanned decades, he coexisted, may God have mercy on him, with many positions that were of great impact On his conscience and thought, benefiting from countless experiences from his accompaniment to the founding leader Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul. He lived through all stages of development and prosperity, and his main goal was to elevate the country and serve the citizens.

First writer for “The Editorial Union”

The late Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamid Al Hamed supervised the newspaper “Al-Ittihad” when it was published on the twentieth of October 1969, and he was head of the Department of Information and Tourism before the establishment of the United Arab Emirates. He is also considered the first to write the editorial in the Union, and it came as follows in First issue:

The day the idea of ​​”Al-Ittihad” was launched, a newspaper that speaks of the renaissance in Abu Dhabi.

And because the renaissance in the country is going comprehensively.

And because this comprehensiveness has become a picture on the way to integration of life in the country.

And because this image, there must be a mirror in front of it that clearly reflects its contours.

For all these considerations, Al Ittihad newspaper was the first newspaper to be published on the coast of Oman.

We called it “Al-Ittihad”, because the name has a great meaning for optimism, while we are witnessing the rulers of the United Arab Emirates and the pioneers of the Union arriving to their country Abu Dhabi and discussing their future state.

And we called it “Al-Ittihad”, an embodiment of what our honorable people call for in terms of unity in speech and action, and to walk one line behind our leader and pioneer, the greatness of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan.

We called it “the Union” as a symbol of joint action stemming from the good efforts for the country’s revival.

All this and that, called us to attach ourselves to this name, based on reality and optimism for the future.

We promise our readers that the Department of Information and Tourism will make this newspaper a platform for guidance, a torch for the performance of duty and a symbol of the vigilance that pervades the country under the leadership of the Leading Father.

Greetings to our great guests on their great historic day.

Greetings to our readers from their pristine newspaper.

Greetings to this newspaper in its first step, which we hope will move forward.

Several positions

The late Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamid Al Hamed held several positions before the proclamation of the Union state and after that, he registered his name, one of the men of the first generation, who faithfully and faithfully assumed their responsibilities, and became shining stars in the nation’s sky.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamid Al Hamed, who died at the age of eighty-three, held many tasks and responsibilities before the establishment of the United Arab Emirates, including presiding over the departments of labor and workers, and personnel affairs and tourism in Abu Dhabi. He also assumed, may God have mercy on him, the position of Minister of Information in the first Formation of the Council of Ministers following the establishment of the state in December 1971, he occupied the position of Minister of Information and Tourism in the second formation of the Council on the twenty-third of March in 1973, and the position of Minister of Information and Culture in the third formation of the Council in 1977, and he also assumed the same position in the fourth formation of the Council of Ministers that was announced On the first of July 1979. He continued his national duties when the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, may God rest his soul, issued a federal decree in 1995 appointing him as his advisor with the rank of minister.

the cultural activity

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamed worked to establish cultural activity through the cultural season of the Ministry of Information and Culture, and the Cultural Administration made remarkable efforts at that time, established public libraries, and issued dozens of books.