Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, confirmed that the Federation’s Board of Directors is continuing to implement its plans aimed at spreading the concept of modern sailing and rowing sports, and expanding participation by attracting various segments of society, and providing opportunities to qualify capable national cadres. To give and motivate our sons and daughters who have contributed to the journey of the national teams to gain experience, and then contribute to building a solid base that serves the journey of the national teams and clubs.

This came when he attended the closing ceremony of the third level course for male and female coaches in modern sailing, which was organized by the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation for the first time in the region and the Middle East, in cooperation with the National Olympic Committee, within the Olympic Solidarity Programme, and hosted over five days by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club. With the participation of 14 students of both genders.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan extended his sincere thanks to the National Olympic Committee, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for the great and continuous support for the national federations and encouraging them to implement their plans to develop and raise the efficiency of national cadres by providing scientific opportunities, through programs. And specialized courses, which will create competencies capable of making their mark in the future.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation expressed his great happiness that 14 of the nation’s sons and daughters had successfully passed the third level studies of modern sailing in training, after 5 continuous days of work in which they learned about modern methods and methods in the field of training, which constitutes a shining nucleus for the future. Bright, pointing out that a large percentage of the participants are female, so that our girls can confirm their abilities, after we achieved success in Arab, international and global forums, the most recent of which was presenting the UAE with 3 medals in the Arab Games that took place last July in Algeria.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan appreciated the role of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, which embraced and hosted the activities of the course, which witnessed many theoretical and practical applications at its headquarters in the capital, Abu Dhabi, and on the waters of the breakwater. He also praised the role of the Development Committee of the International Federation of Modern Sailing, which was interested in the course. It sent British experts Tim Cross and Moroccan Zuhair Labbat, who technically supervised the session.