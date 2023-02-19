Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, crowned the champions of the third round of the UAE Modern Rowing Championship, the details of which were revealed yesterday evening, Saturday, on the breakwater in the capital, Abu Dhabi. different categories of competition.

Al-Hamriya Club succeeded in seizing the lion’s share among the sixteen categories of the championship by collecting 128 points, beating the second-placed Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, which scored 52 points, as Al-Hamriya’s share came to be 28 out of 48 honors.

The results of the categories came to dedicate the first place in the youth singles category to Axel Rudy from Abu Dhabi Academy, and in the junior doubles category, Mawaddah and Hamad Muhammad from Al-Hamriya Club achieved first place, and in the men’s singles category, Hamad Al-Matroushi from Al-Hamriya managed to achieve first place, and in the quadruple category Mixed, Al-Hamriya team finished first, led by Hamad Al-Matroushi, Saeed Jamal, Sarah Al-Agnaf and Shadra Mohammed.

In the men’s singles category under 23 years old, Ammar Al Balushi from Al Hamriya won first place, and in the youth doubles category, Khamis Al Nuaimi and Muhammad Ali won the first place. Hamad Al Matrooshi and Ahmed Khamis took the first place, and in the singles category for juniors under 16 years old, the first place went to Zayed Obaid Al Shamsi from Al Hamriya, and in the women’s quadruple category, the Abu Dhabi Academy team won first place through Oud Al Dhaheri, Lydia, Wafaa Al Kathiri and Josu.

In the women’s singles, Sarah Al-Ajnaf from Al-Hamriya won first place, and in the men’s doubles competition under the age of 23, Ammar Al-Balushi and Zayed Al-Shamsi finished first. Women came in first place from Al-Hamriya, Sarah Al-Ajnaf and Shadrat Muhammad, and in the men’s quad category, Al-Hamriya team achieved first place through Ahmed Khamis, Mubarak Al-Yassi, Hamad Al-Matroushi and Ghanem Al-Shamsi.

The tournament witnessed the participation of the Kuwait modern rowing team, whose competitors participated in more than one category in a distinguished presence to participate in the tournament, which is an important station for preparation and preparation for the Olympic sport. The winners were also honored at the end, Salem Al-Rumaithi, General Manager of the Club, and Mohammed Al-Obaidly, Secretary-General of the Emirates Federation of Modern Sailing and Rowing. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, President of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, thanked the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club for the distinguished organization of the tour, and highlighting the event in a decent image in all respects, and stressed that Abu Dhabi’s organization of the competition always contributes to the enrichment and promotion of marine sports.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan confirmed that the competition was held in an ideal and more than wonderful atmosphere, especially with the large gathering of various marine schools and clubs in the competition. In honing the skills of young men and champions for Olympic participation later, especially since modern rowing is one of the important sports on the Olympic map, to which the federation attaches great importance in terms of developing and upgrading the skills of the contestants at the present time, and also thanked the beautiful participation of the brothers from Kuwait through this round and their appearance in more than one category, Where the championship was an important station for enhancing and refining the skill of the Kuwaiti champions, by contacting the competitors from various clubs in the Emirates.

It is worth noting that the championship competitions will continue until next May, with two rounds of the modern rowing season remaining for the championship.