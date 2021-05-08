Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Hamid, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority, praised the support enjoyed by the sport from the wise leadership, expressing his happiness for the successful arrival of the football season to its final stage, and said: The passion is renewed again With the holding of the final match of the Cup of His Highness the President of the State in its 44th edition, especially that each of us has unforgettable memories with the dear championship, which is one of the oldest sports competitions at the state level, and enjoys strong interest and follow-up from the sports public in general, and football fans specifically The extension of the homeland space.

He added: The tournament, which was launched in 1974, has a great place in the hearts of the people of the Emirates, as it bears the name of our beloved head of state, and has managed to establish a strong presence that has crossed the borders of the state, to reach the fans of football and the media in the Arab region, thanks to the great interest. From the administration of the Football Association, the good organization and the distinguished level of the competition.

Today, attention is turning to a new version that is gaining its importance due to the fact that it is held in conjunction with the state’s celebrations of its golden jubilee, and the passage of fifty years since its founding, fifty years in which the UAE has made important achievements in the field of sports, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership, which made sure that the people of the Emirates have a presence Distinguished in all sporting, regional and international forums and events, and we are proud today that the UAE is the preferred destination in the world to host many important international tournaments and major sporting events, which enhance its presence in the ranks of the leading countries in this field.

His Excellency added: This year, attention will turn again to Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain, which is one of the newest and best stadiums in the world, not only the country and the region, as it hosts the final match of the dear championship between the Al-Ahly youth team, which holds the record number of times winning the title. And the owner of the first cup for the championship, and the Al-Nasr team that has previously won the title four times, the last of which was in 2015.

On this occasion, I would like to commend the great efforts made by the Football Association, headed by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi in the Emirates, to raise the level of the game in the country, stressing the importance of partnership and coordination between the Authority and the Federation, in order to provide the means and elements of success for the most popular sport in the country, as well as In the face of the “Covid-19” pandemic, I hope the fans attending the match will abide by the health protocol instructions, and that the two major teams present a match that translates the development and progress the country has reached in this field, in line with the history of the two clubs full of titles and championships.