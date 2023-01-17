The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, said that one of the main strategies in the learning process in the UAE is the advanced skills strategy, which establishes the concept of lifelong learning for citizens and residents in the country, in order to achieve development goals.

His Excellency pointed out that the strategy identifies the main categories of future skills, namely: basic skills, competencies, personal characteristics, and specialized skills, in order to provide learners and students with sustainable, flexible skills that are applicable to various professions and sectors, and are characterized by continuity for life.

This came during a session during which His Excellency reviewed, today, Tuesday, the mechanisms for developing educational programs to serve the goals of the Skills Refining Initiative, which was held within the agenda of the UAE delegation’s participation in the work of the 52nd session of the World Economic Forum, where His Excellency gave an overview of the UAE’s approach regarding Developing and qualifying human cadres to meet the requirements of future skills and the mechanisms of stimulating entrepreneurship in the field of education.

Develop future skills

His Excellency the Minister of Education stressed that there is an urgent need at the global level to develop human cadres in order to meet the requirements of the labor market, which requires developing the education methodology and benefiting from innovative teaching methods in a way that supports efforts to develop future skills, and gives priority to future skills such as analytical thinking, and being flexible. necessary to deal with different variables, the ability to work in different environments, and the acquisition of self-leadership skills, work skills, learning and digital communication, pointing out that the UAE government continues to employ artificial intelligence and technology techniques to improve the competencies of human cadres in various fields. This is part of the government’s efforts to diversify the national economy.

His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said that the UAE adopts a knowledge-based economy and supports the digital economy, which required doubling the use of smart and sustainable solutions to promote entrepreneurship.

His Excellency pointed out that the “Professional Program for Designing the Future 2071” called on distinguished young talents from graduates of universities, colleges and academic institutions in the country and the world, to cooperate in achieving innovations and pioneering ideas for designing the future of governments and developing societies, as solutions that can be used to implement radical changes in the work system within Governments, launching exceptional and future projects for the UAE that are in line with the vision of “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the goals of the “UAE Centennial 2071”, through an interactive digital platform that enables associates to cooperate and work together to exchange ideas and present practical proposals, to be applied in the work of governments under the supervision of an elite group. Ministers, officials, experts and specialists from all over the world.

Strengthening the partnership between the public and private sectors

His Excellency pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors represents an effective tool to support the agenda of reshaping skills in the country, through the establishment of many agreements and successful partnerships between the public and private sectors, within the framework of an advanced governance model that defines roles and responsibilities, and stimulates cooperation of all parties. To develop solutions in order to overcome financing challenges and direct efforts to take advantage of the available data.

His Excellency stressed that the successful aspects of cooperation in the United Arab Emirates between the public and private sectors contributed to addressing potential challenges, in a proactive manner, by exploring three main elements that include challenges before and after signing the partnership between the public and private sectors, and the current solutions to these early challenges, in addition to to the lessons learned from them.

Improving the quality of education

His Excellency Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi said that the UAE’s approach depends on improving the quality of education in order to ensure a better future for generations, by adopting mechanisms that stimulate the foundations of entrepreneurial thinking, from an early stage in the learning process, enabling learners with tools that promote entrepreneurship and provide them with the acquisition of life skills. Basic future skills such as leadership, critical thinking, team management, and problem solving.

Enhancing human capital

His Excellency pointed out that education is a fundamental pillar for enhancing human capital as a main driver for comprehensive development, which was accompanied by the education strategy in the UAE by strengthening educational cadres, as the basis for sustainable development and raising generations in accordance with the best international educational standards, as the Ministry of Education continues to work to improve the education sector. and its outputs and promoting a culture of competitiveness, excellence and innovation.

Inclusion, diversity and gender balance in taking advantage of learning opportunities

His Excellency also stressed that the UAE gives great priority to the youth category in the field of investment in human capital, in order to empower them with the skills of the future, as the National Program for Advanced Skills was launched, and the UAE government has also achieved tangible success in the file of supporting gender balance in education and ensuring equality in education. Access to education and vocational training for all segments of society, including women and people with special needs, while the percentage of Emirati women establishing commercial projects is 30% compared to men, and Emirati women contribute to about 50% of small and medium enterprises.

His Excellency pointed out that innovation is one of the national axes aimed at achieving a diversified and flexible knowledge economy led by skilled Emirati competencies, and reinforced by the best expertise to ensure the sustainability of comprehensive national development.

The participation of the UAE in the main sessions and special meetings of the Forum and side events, which extend back more than 20 years, confirms the keenness of the UAE leadership to consolidate international cooperation and seek integrated solutions by supporting international dialogue and unifying efforts within the scope of institutionalizing international cooperation. To anticipate a better future for current and future generations, in light of the changes facing the world in the areas of development, economy, business, climate, the Fourth Industrial Revolution, women’s empowerment and other issues that are of great importance within the UAE’s general policy and strategy towards the future.

strategic partnership

The activities of the UAE pavilion at the World Economic Forum discuss topics related to industrialization and the fourth industrial revolution, and the role of women in shaping the future of governments and countries, in addition to mechanisms for strengthening the space industry and benefiting from outer space to serve all humanity, as well as sessions on economic development, the business sector and investment in light of global changes. And the recession in the global economy, and other issues that constitute a global priority.

Through its participation in Davos this year, the country is keen to enhance its pioneering role and consolidate its position as a major player on the global stage and a major partner in international decision-making, by focusing on the importance of concerted efforts to enhance development opportunities and cooperation between various countries of the world.

The UAE is considered one of the first countries to support the World Economic Forum, and it comes within the framework of completing the strategic partnership between the UAE and the World Economic Forum, which was translated through a number of agreements, including economic, social, developmental, and those related to international councils and hosting conferences, in the context of seeking to find mechanisms to deal with Global variables and accelerated technological transformations.