Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises of the United Arab Emirates, the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, blessed the unanimous election of the Supreme Council of the Union of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates, as he is the best successor to the best predecessor.

Al-Falasi said: We pledge allegiance to His Highness and pledge to him loyalty, loyalty, work and dedication under his wise leadership for the dignity of our dear homeland.

Al Falasi added that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is an outstanding leader, and his efforts and achievements during his career in the positions that His Highness held over the past decades contributed to raising the name of the UAE high among nations. He was one of the pillars of the renaissance of our beloved country in various fields, and today it is under the presidency His Highness to the United Arab Emirates, to succeed Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, inaugurating our dear country a new stage of progress and prosperity.



