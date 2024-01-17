His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, confirmed that the conversation about the role of artificial intelligence in education has moved from the stage of theoretical discussion to the stage of practical application, so that integrating artificial intelligence applications within all components of the educational system has become an essential necessity to improve the quality of educational outcomes. .

This came during His Excellency’s participation in a discussion session entitled “Developing Education: Prospects for Providing Virtual Teachers for All Students,” which was held as part of the UAE delegation’s participation in the 54th session of the World Economic Forum meetings, which will be held in Davos, Switzerland, from January 15 to 19.

Participating in the dialogue session – which was held at the UAE pavilion – were Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, and Kudus Pattivada, founder and CEO of ASI.

The session discussed the pioneering step taken by the UAE in including artificial intelligence applications within its educational system with the aim of providing students with the skills of the future, in addition to how governments and major institutions can benefit from artificial intelligence to develop dynamic and more advanced educational systems.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Falasi pointed to the tremendous development in the uses of artificial intelligence within the educational system, which ensures the continued development of the education sector in a way that suits the requirements of the current and future stage, and also ensures that students are provided with the skills and knowledge necessary for the labor market, especially in vital sectors.

During the session, His Excellency pointed out that ministries of education and decision makers must work to benefit from artificial intelligence applications within the educational sector in a thoughtful manner, to ensure that official educational systems keep pace with technological developments and meet the aspirations of students, indicating that the positive repercussions of artificial intelligence are not limited to developing Students' skills are not only achieved through the virtual teacher, but also extend to contributing to developing the capabilities of teachers and educators.

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi stressed that the teacher remains the cornerstone of the success and sustainability of the educational process, as he is the greatest influencer in the educational process of students, pointing out the importance of employing modern technologies and providing appropriate training and qualification programs to support teachers and enable them to perform their tasks in building future generations more easily and effectively. He also stressed the Ministry of Education’s commitment to including generative artificial intelligence within the country’s educational system in a thoughtful and responsible manner and after in-depth tests and reviews that ensure benefiting from its advantages and contribute to developing students’ educational experiences.

His Excellency said that the Ministry had launched the virtual teacher platform experimentally during the COP28 conference, which the country hosted last December during a hackathon dedicated to the occasion, where the results were positive and satisfactory, especially in terms of students’ interaction with the platform and their benefit from the capabilities it offers. He explained that this platform applies an advanced model with customized educational experiences that are compatible with the individual needs of each student. The platform was developed to specifically suit the educational system in the country and the approved curricula and evaluation methods. It is available in both Arabic and English and takes into account the cultural and civilizational specificity of the country.

His Excellency said: “The UAE is a global center for innovation and occupies advanced positions in various global competitiveness indicators, and it is necessary that we invest in future technology to maintain and enhance this leading position. That is why we were proactive in exploring, studying and analyzing the capabilities offered by artificial intelligence to determine ways to make the most of them.” In the educational sector.

We are keen to be proactive in taking all steps that will prepare our students to excel in the future labor market in line with the national priorities announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” within the general directions of the Union for the current year.”

His Excellency Dr. Al Falasi is participating in a number of key sessions and high-level special meetings during his participation in the activities of the Davos Forum 2024, such as the closed session on cooperation between the public and private sectors in the educational field, the special forum on reshaping skills in the educational sector, and the dialogue session on developing education. And contain risks, in addition to a number of bilateral meetings with educational sector leaders from the public and private sectors.