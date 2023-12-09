The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed that education constitutes the cornerstone of building and strengthening capabilities in order to overcome climate and environmental challenges, and raise the level of awareness about these issues, especially among young people, as they are leaders and makers of the future.

He said on the sidelines of the Youth, Children, Education and Skills Day activities at COP28 that the UAE has attached special importance to integrating sustainability into educational systems, and has been keen to work with its partners around the world to achieve this goal, based on its awareness that confronting climate challenges requires joint action at the international level.

He pointed to the Green Education Partnership Roadmap launched by the state, in cooperation with UNESCO and UNICEF, as part of its preparations for COP28, as a model for fruitful partnerships, as the Green Education Partnership focuses on accelerating efforts to adopt sustainability practices in the educational system in the country through Four main axes: green curricula, green schools, green communities, and green capacity building.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Education has succeeded in achieving qualitative achievements within these axes, including developing environmentally friendly educational materials and curricula, training and qualifying teachers and educational staff, and supporting schools to be environmentally friendly, to form a nucleus for building sustainable green communities.

Al Falasi pointed out that hosting the COP28 conference represents an important opportunity to highlight the country’s efforts in this field, as it provides a pioneering platform for mobilizing joint international efforts to include green education within educational systems in the region and the world.

He stressed that the launch of the Green Education Center at COP28, under the title “Legacy from the Land of Zayed,” represents a qualitative shift towards the role of education in confronting climate issues, as it is considered the first center of its kind in the history of the Conferences of the Parties, noting that the Ministry of Education seeks to leave The Center will provide a sustainable legacy that will benefit countries around the world, and will be part of the agenda of future conferences of the parties.

The launch of the center was the result of constructive cooperation and continuous coordination with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and attracted a wide range of partners from 38 countries around the world to provide a global platform that brings together leaders, experts and specialists. The center received the support of 99 non-governmental organizations and 36 local entities from Believers in the importance of supporting climate education.

The “Green Education Center – A Legacy from the Land of Zayed” continues to organize various activities during the activities of the Conference of the Parties (COP28), as the center’s program includes holding more than 250 workshops, 127 global dialogue sessions, and 151 discussion sessions at the national level.

Minister of Education:

• We work with our international partners to make education a permanent main focus in the Conferences of the Parties.

• Education is a “cornerstone” in enhancing capabilities to overcome climate challenges.