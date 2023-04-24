Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Ahmed Amer Al-Naqbi (25 years) proved that he is the first striker this season for the Ittihad Kalba team, despite entering Sharjah’s last match, in the 91st minute, after scoring the winning goal for the “Tigers” in Sharjah’s goal in the 100th minute, to give his team the three important match points.

Despite being on the bench in most of the season’s matches, he managed to top the team’s scorer list with 9 goals, most of which he scored after entering as a substitute, to win the title of the “Tigers” scorer this season and the league’s bench scorer.

Ahmed Amer scored two goals against Al-Jazira, as well as Al-Nasr with two goals. He scored a goal against Bani Yas, Dibba Al-Fujairah, Khor Fakkan, Shabab Al-Ahly and Sharjah, a case that occurs for the first time in the professional era, where a citizen player tops the list of scorers for the “Tigers”.