Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik announced his contribution of one million dirhams to support the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to honor mothers, by establishing an endowment fund. With a value of one billion dirhams, to support the education of millions of individuals around the world.

Pakistani businessman Ahmed Ali Riaz Malik said: “I am proud to participate in the (Mother’s Endowment) campaign, which represents a message of solidarity and love from the UAE community to the world. We hope to God that this donation will help translate the ambitious goals of the initiative that seeks to empower the children of less fortunate communities.” of science and knowledge, providing them with the best educational options, and providing them with the necessary skills to develop their reality.”

He added: “We are grateful to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, which gave us the opportunity to honor the contributions of our mothers during the campaign that coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, which consolidates the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation, and contributes to opening a window that helps ensure a better future for new generations.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign represents a qualitative development that complements the successes achieved by the charitable and humanitarian campaigns launched in the holy month of Ramadan, and takes into account the priorities of societies at this stage, and their urgent needs for the participation of all segments of them in the comprehensive development process, and contributes to empowering members of the less fortunate groups for the benefit of their societies. .

The proceeds from the endowment go to support the education of millions of individuals around the world, and give them the necessary tools and skills to create an independent life that preserves their dignity and ensures a decent living for them, in partnership with a number of humanitarian organizations and institutions.

The endowment aims to help every person in need of knowledge, education and skills in less fortunate communities.