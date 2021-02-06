Ahmed Al Nuaimi issues a decision regarding the job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued a decision regarding the adoption of the system of job evaluation and classification in the Ajman government.

The decision stipulated the adoption of the job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government and the assignment of the Ajman Government’s Human Resources Department to issue executive decisions, circulars, administrative guides, forms and instructions necessary to implement the provisions of the approved job evaluation and classification system.

According to this decision, any text or provision in any other system that conflicts with the provisions of the approved system will be canceled, provided that it is published in the Official Gazette.

The job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government applies to all government agencies to which the Ajman Government Human Resources Law issued by Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2017 applies.

In this context, the Human Resources Department issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate with the aim of enabling government agencies to evaluate and classify their functions in an optimal way that will positively reflect on the development of an integrated and effective system of legislation and policies for human resources.

The circular stipulated the necessity to implement the provisions and responsibilities contained in the system, and the government entity must use the methodology of job evaluation according to the stages, basic steps, main processes and procedures contained in the system to evaluate all jobs in government agencies in the emirate and rely on the degree of job evaluation specified in the system when appointing any new employee in the entity Governmental, according to the job requirements.

The government entity must classify its jobs listed in the approved job structure, in addition to specifying the government entity for its jobs listed in the approved job structure according to the main and subsidiary job groups mentioned in the system.

The job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government clarifies the guidelines for how to classify jobs according to the job classification table that includes six job categories, namely, the senior management, the supervisory, technical and professional category, the executive category and technical support in addition to the professional category and support services in addition to the basic rules for job evaluation, job classification and job groups in Ajman government, which includes 14 functional groups: strategy, institutional development, human resources, finance, accounting, project management, information technology, economics, statistics, legal affairs, engineering affairs, administrative support, auditing, governance, health and safety, corporate communication, promotion, tourism, culture, climate change, environment and water. The system also includes five basic factors for evaluation, namely knowledge, influence, communication, interaction, problem-solving, innovation, and legal accountability. The system defines four stages for evaluating, classifying jobs, their characteristics, and the mechanism for evaluating them.

Rashid Abdulrahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Department of Human Resources, confirmed that the issuance of the job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government comes from the role that the department plays in developing a system of legislation and integrated policies for human resources at the level of the Ajman government and within the framework of its constant endeavor to achieve its strategic objectives in developing competencies Human resources and to support the effective application of human resources systems, manuals and procedures in government agencies and to be a practical reference and to provide a unified methodology that adopts a clear and specific mechanism for the organizational units concerned with evaluating and classifying jobs in them.

He pointed out that the system aims to develop a unified methodology and an approved mechanism for evaluating and classifying jobs in government agencies, achieving justice and harmony between jobs at the level of government agencies, and contributing to raising the efficiency of organizational units’ performance through the effective application of the methodology.

He explained that the system will contribute to raising the efficiency of government performance by scientifically and thoughtfully categorizing jobs within specific job groups, analyzing job structures, increasing their effectiveness and reducing job inflation by standardizing job titles in addition to providing basic inputs to support training and development plans, promotions and succession plans and human resource applications. In government agencies in the emirate.

Al Suwaidi indicated that the Human Resources Department is keen to provide the necessary advice and technical support to government agencies regarding the implementation of the system and its assistance to ensure the optimal implementation of its provisions.