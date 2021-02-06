Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, the representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, issued a decision regarding the adoption of the system of job evaluation and classification in the government of Ajman.

The decision stipulated the adoption of the job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government and the assignment of the Ajman Government’s Human Resources Department to issue executive decisions, circulars, administrative guides, forms and instructions necessary to implement the provisions of the approved job evaluation and classification system.

According to this decision, any text or provision in any other system that conflicts with the provisions of the approved system will be canceled, provided that it is published in the Official Gazette.

The job evaluation and classification system in the Ajman government applies to all government agencies to which the Ajman Government Human Resources Law issued by Emiri Decree No. 4 of 2017 applies.

In this context, the Human Resources Department issued a circular to all government agencies in the emirate with the aim of enabling government agencies to evaluate and classify their jobs in an optimal way that will positively reflect on the development of a system of integrated and effective human resources legislation and policies.

The circular stipulated the necessity to implement the provisions and responsibilities contained in the system, and the government entity must use the methodology of job evaluation according to the stages, basic steps, main processes and procedures contained in the system to evaluate all jobs in government agencies in the emirate, and rely on the degree of job evaluation specified in the system when appointing any new employee In the government agency, according to the job requirements.

The Ajman Government job evaluation and classification system explains the guidelines for how to classify jobs according to the job classification table that includes six job categories, in addition to the basic rules for job evaluation, job classification and job groups in the Ajman government that include 14 job groups.

Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Human Resources Department, confirmed that the system aims to establish a unified methodology and an approved mechanism for evaluating and classifying jobs in government agencies, achieving justice and harmony between jobs at the level of government agencies, and contributing to raising the efficiency of organizational units ’performance through the effective application of the methodology.