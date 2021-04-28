Ajman (WAM)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, stressed the need for employees to be involved in identifying and drawing initiatives and projects, calling for researching the needs of the government employee, considering them a priority, and providing a suitable environment for work … praising the projects that the department is undertaking that is consistent with Ajman vision .

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, during his meeting with officials of the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Ajman, reviewed the department’s plans and initiatives for the year 2021, stressing the need to learn about the best practices in the field of human resources in the country, which contribute to the advancement of government work and the development of mechanisms and strategies to enhance and develop human resources. And attention to national cadres, which is one of the most important strategic axes of Ajman vision. He pointed out the need to pay attention to the category of job seekers, by providing data, determining the size of the challenges and difficulties they face, preparing policies, and launching projects and initiatives to develop the employment process in the private and public sector for this group based on the best experiences and practices applied at the state level.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid, Rashid Abdul Rahman bin Jubran Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Department and department directors listened to a comprehensive explanation about the programs and initiatives, and the report of the results of the main indicators and the completion rates of projects and initiatives for the first quarter of 2021 were presented.