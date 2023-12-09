Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

Ahmed Al Nuaimi, a citizen of people of determination, is one of the bright Emirati faces at the “COP28” conference, as he comes daily from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, to practice his work as a volunteer within the “Red Crescent” team at the conference, which includes 3 other people of determination, out of a total 20 volunteers follow the authority in “COP 28”.

Al-Naimi, 43 years old, who holds a master’s degree in banking and financial sciences from the Institute of Banking Studies in Abu Dhabi, and studied management and leadership sciences, says: “I come every day from Abu Dhabi to Dubai, and I educate the audience of visitors to the Red Crescent Authority platform, and I speak to them in Arabic and English.” I introduce them to the efforts of the Emirates Red Crescent, which reached 149 countries around the world.”

He added: “I am working to introduce visitors to the establishment of the Red Crescent Authority, the history of its development and its efforts around the world, and the type of sustainable development projects that it implements in various parts of the world.”

He stressed that he feels great happiness when he presents his country’s efforts to others, and sees the interaction of visitors with the large amount of Emirati giving to humanity, alleviating the pain of others and reducing their suffering, noting, “This is an indescribable feeling, as I see my homeland in it, and I also see in it my value as a human being capable of giving and benefiting others.” ».

Al-Nuaimi stated that he has begun the procedures for studying for a doctorate, and intends to specialize in artificial intelligence to serve people of determination, noting that he has already obtained approval from the Ministry of Higher Education to prepare for a doctorate, and is currently searching for the university he would like to attend.

A school in the love of goodness

Al Nuaimi, who works as an employee in an agency in Abu Dhabi, described the Red Crescent Authority as “a school for the love of goodness” that he wanted to learn from, learn in, and be part of its team of volunteers.

Al Nuaimi, who has been using a wheelchair for 25 years, praised the role of his family in supporting him, standing by him, and helping him. He stressed that humanitarian giving does not know the impossible, and the UAE does not know the impossible, as every person can be useful to his country and all of humanity despite all the challenges and difficulties.