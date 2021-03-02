Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirati scientist, Dr. Ahmed Eid Al Muhairi, is considered one of the most prominent international scientists in the field of theoretical physics research, due to his multiple scientific contributions and various researches, which dealt with a range of phenomena, the most important of which is black holes in space, where he won the admiration of the most prominent international experts in the sectors of science, engineering and space. Because of his continuous desire to give and accomplish and to supplement the field of knowledge with various theories and discoveries.

profile

Ahmed Al-Muhairi was born in 1986 in Abu Dhabi, where he enrolled in various academic stages, during which he was passionate about science, knowledge and discoveries, leading to his graduation in 2004 from Choueifat School, where he was sent by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to study a bachelor’s at the University of Toronto to graduate after 4 years in He specialized in the “Physics Engineering” program, and then continued his education through the Scholarships Office of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to study master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of California in Santa Barbara, where he won the award for the best PhD thesis at his university level in the field of mathematics, natural sciences and engineering.

Al-Muhairi was able to be the first Emirati to gain admission to post-doctoral studies at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Princeton, in the United States, and he is considered the most prominent institute for theoretical physics research in the world, in which Einstein worked in the last twenty years of his life, where he was called a “fellow Einstein », due to his scientific contributions and his keenness to delve into the physical and scientific theories put forward by the famous scientist Einstein.

Scientific achievements

During the last period, Ahmed Al Muhairi was honored with the Emirates Pride Medal, during the ceremony of the fifth session of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Excellence in Governmental Performance, for his global scientific role, as Al Muhairi owns research papers in theoretical physics, which have been cited more than 1500 times by other researchers in various regions. the world.

«New Horizon»

Al-Muhairi, along with a group of international physics scientists, won the New Horizon Award, for their calculation of the quantum information content of black holes and their rays and their progress in the discovery of dark matter, “Sub-GeV”. The award is among the most prestigious international physical awards, which confirm the scientific pioneering path. The bus to Al Muhairi, and embodies the high international standing that he garnered for his research on theoretical physics and black holes.

Al-Muhairi and his team have worked since 2014 on the study of the de Sitter space, which works similarly to a hologram, and the team conducted calculations that concluded that the appearance of the hologram resembles the correction codes for quantum errors.

And for his distinguished achievements, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, congratulated the Emirati physicist Ahmed Eid Al Muhairi on winning the prestigious New Horizon Prize in Physics, thanks to his research on black holes in space.

His Highness said, “We congratulate the son of the Emirates, the physicist Ahmed Al Muhairi, for winning the prestigious NewHorizon Prize in Physics for his research on black holes in space .. Ahmed is doing post-doctoral studies in the field of physics at the Institute for Advanced Studies at Princeton University .. An Emirati physicist we are proud of in our Arab world.” .

Oscar for Science

The New Horizon Award is highly appreciated in the scientific and academic circles around the world, and it has a wide media resonance, as it is called the “Oscar for Science”. A group of art stars and celebrities participate in the annual ceremony every year. News related to the award and its winners are spread across various Universities and news channels, where the New Horizon Award focuses on honoring transformative discoveries in life sciences, physics and mathematics, and is considered one of the most valuable scientific prizes, with more than $ 250 million in prizes distributed, which 3000 scientists have won since its launch in 2012.