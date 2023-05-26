Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Ahmed Al-Mansoori, Head of the Media and Creative Industries Department at the United Arab Emirates University, stressed the importance of the message that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair promotes and its role as a beacon for intellectual and civilizational radiation at the local, regional and international levels, indicating that the exhibition formed a basic pillar for the cultural renaissance taking place in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the United Arab Emirates. United Nations by embracing talents and providing an environment that stimulates creativity.

This came during the practical workshop organized by the General Secretariat of the Khalifa Award for Education in its pavilion at the exhibition, entitled “Industry of Purposeful Digital Content”.

Dr. pointed out. Al-Mansoori stressed the importance of preparing content creators, as meaningful content is a message that should be carefully prepared and presented in a manner that establishes values ​​and promotes positive citizenship.

At the beginning of the workshop, the lecturer gave an overview of the concept of content industry, which has emerged in recent years with the development of forms of digital media. He then moved on to talk about the forms of content industry, and how modern communication technologies enabled individuals to provide digital content that reaches various segments of society.

During the workshop, Al-Mansoori touched on the characteristics of the content creator, and is there a difference between him and the famous blogger and social media influencer? Then the lecturer talked about the skills that the content creator must have in order to produce an effective media message, and finally the legal and ethical controls that any content maker must observe.