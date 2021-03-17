Maryam Bukhathamin (Ras al-Khaimah)

Eng. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director General of the General Services Department in Ras Al Khaimah, confirmed that the department is working to provide a modern infrastructure for sustainable development and a high-end life through the promotion and development of the sanitation system, noting that the department’s sewage corporation currently runs 4 main stations of different capacities for treating wastewater. The stations receive and treat approximately 6.5 million gallons of wastewater daily, and the department is continuously working on coordination and cooperation with the private stations in Al-Murjan and Mina Al-Arab.

He explained that the main stations in the emirate are located in Al Fulayyah, Al Ghayl Khatt and Al Rafaa, in which the corporation uses the latest biological odor treatment systems, which are environmentally friendly and highly efficient technologies, pointing to the application of the latest technologies in the various stages of the sewage system, and among those technologies are monitoring systems. And remote control of the lifting and pumping stations using the cyber network, which greatly contributed to saving energy and increasing the efficiency of service, as the department runs 4 pumping stations and 9 sewage pumping stations in the emirate, and in light of the corporation’s commitment to the quality policy and its keenness on the quality of the treatment process and in conformity with the standards Standard, the institution implements quality management and control procedures at its laboratory located in Al-Falih area.

Irrigation of green areas

He added that 70% of treated wastewater is reused for the purposes of irrigation of green areas in the emirate, and the General Services Department is keen to ensure that wastewater and recycled water are managed according to best practices that will support the emirate’s plans to have an infrastructure with high efficiency and effectiveness. To keep pace with the urban, economic and industrial development in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, and to meet its future needs.

Ahmed Al Hammadi

Al-Hammadi told “Al-Ittihad” that the Public Services Department in Ras Al-Khaimah seeks to provide the best services by developing and updating its strategic plans, through its four institutions, “plastic agriculture”, “sanitation”, and “waste management”, in addition to “works.” », As each works with independent programs to ensure that services are provided to clients with quality and distinction.

solid waste

Al Hammadi indicated that approximately 650-700 tons of solid waste is recycled daily in the emirate, through the waste sorting plant in the Al Qasidat area, which was opened after rehabilitation and equipped with modern equipment in an automatic manner, pointing out that recyclable materials, such as cardboard, are sold. And plastic, aluminum and glass containers on a monthly basis for recycling factories in the country to produce alternative materials and use the proceeds to cover the operating expenses of the sorting plant.

He pointed out that projects of maintenance and renovation work have been completed in various regions of the emirate, starting from road maintenance works to protecting areas from wadis runoff, stressing that Jabal Jais is one of the most prominent work sites that have also been focused on in the last period, especially with the presence of water crossings On the Wadi al-Bayh road, the Wadi Haqil road, and the Wadi Shaha protection road.

He explained that the development of rainwater drainage networks under the Ras Al Khaimah Bridge has been completed, which will provide a safe environment for vehicle traffic, in addition to the existing works on Al Qawasim Corniche, Hilton Al Mairid Hotel and Al Kuwaiti Hospital roundabout, in addition to diverting the valleys in Wadi Naqab area away from Residential areas, and the Foundation developed future plans for areas such as Wadi Ghalilah Road and Wadi Shaam Road over the next few years to address the problem of the effects of valley runoff and its negative impact on residential areas adjacent to the mountainous terrain.