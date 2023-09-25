The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, stressed the importance of having a platform that transfers experiences and knowledge, enhances the effective youth presence in the media field, and contributes to qualifying young male and female media professionals and preparing them to absorb the developments and challenges taking place in this field, while preserving the traditions and ethics of media work, in a way that ensures Its credibility and sustainability of its impact.

This came during the speech he delivered before the Youth Media Forum, and within the main session of the first sessions of the forum.

He said that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, through the “X” platform (formerly Twitter) to search for a distinguished young man or woman to represent youth issues in the government of the UAE, carried very valuable lessons, She stressed that paying attention to youth, empowering them, and listening to their voice and issues is a priority for every nation that aspires to distinction and supremacy, because the future of nations is created by its conscious youth who are able to face the challenges of the times with an initiative mentality and a passion for work and achievement, indicating that His Highness’s choice of one of the most popular social media platforms to announce this message confirms the necessity of Understanding modern technologies and tools, and harnessing them to reach the target audience efficiently and effectively.

He added: “We learned from our leadership in the Emirates the importance of understanding the needs of the future and preparing to face its challenges if we want to achieve global leadership, and that those who want to be at the forefront cannot hesitate to invest in the youth because they are the makers of the future.”

Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi praised the Youth Media Forum and the important topics it presents that revolve around the role of youth in creating tomorrow’s media, stressing that its value is a cross-generational bridge that connects the expertise and experiences of media work pioneers with the energy of young media professionals, and strengthens the link between the values ​​and ethics of media work and technological tools. Modern, thus paving the way for new generations of Arab media professionals armed with the knowledge, skill and confidence to competently lead the media scene in our Arab world for years and decades to come.